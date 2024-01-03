en English
Business

TH Heavy Engineering Bhd Delivers First Offshore Patrol Vessel Despite Delays

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Defying a three-year delay, TH Heavy Engineering Bhd has successfully delivered the first of three offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) to Malaysia’s Home Ministry. The delay had been attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic and hurdles encountered in importing advanced technical equipment. The vessel, christened as OPV 1, is primed for use by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for enforcement and search operations.

A Marvel of Maritime Engineering

The OPV 1 is a remarkable feat of maritime engineering. Measuring 83 meters in length and 13.7 meters in width, it is built to withstand the harshest of sea conditions. The vessel can operate for 21 days at sea without resupply and is capable of handling rough seas up to “Force 7.” This denotes wind speeds reaching 33 knots and waves rising to 5.5 meters. It is designed to accommodate 70 crew members and can reach speeds of 21 knots.

Equipped for Multiple Missions

OPV 1 is not just designed for endurance but functionality as well. It features a helicopter landing pad, detention room, and advanced tools such as unmanned aerial vehicles and fast interceptor crafts. The vessel is also equipped to undertake humanitarian and disaster relief missions, act as a logistics ship, and store oil pollution control equipment. Such multipurpose functionality significantly enhances the value and utility of the vessel.

Investments and Future Prospects

The Malaysian government has been proactive in overcoming the challenges faced during the vessel’s construction. Following delays that resulted in an investigation by the Public Accounts Committee in September 2022, the Finance Ministry invested RM152.6 million in OPV 1 in the previous year. This decisive action ensured the vessel’s completion by 2023. The project was taken over from Destini Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Tabung Haji, due to the significant challenges the latter faced. The completion dates for the remaining two vessels, OPV 2 and OPV 3, are still pending. The Home Ministry anticipates that OPV 1 will significantly enhance the enforcement of maritime laws and reinforce the security of Malaysia’s maritime zones.

Business Malaysia Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

