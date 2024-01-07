Terengganu DOSM Launches ‘Flying Squad’ to Boost Padu System Registration

In a significant move towards inclusivity, Terengganu’s Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has embarked on a comprehensive operation to streamline the registration process into the central Padu system. This initiative is primarily directed towards rural and interior regions where internet access is sparse.

Reaching the Unreached

Starting from the third week of January, a dedicated ‘flying squad’ comprising 30 members will be mobilized to remote communities, including the Orang Asli settlements. The aim is to include every resident aged 18 and above into the Padu database, a crucial step towards ensuring better public governance.

Accessibility Across Districts

To facilitate the registration process, 13 registration counters will be set up at Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) throughout all eight districts in Terengganu. Civil servants have the option to register at physical counters situated at the state DOSM and Wisma Perkeso, or at district-level assistance offices.

Progress So Far

Since the commencement of the registration period on January 2, a total of 19,126 residents have registered with Padu. This period will remain open until March 31, providing ample time for individuals to update and verify up to 30 personal details, including ID card numbers and residential addresses.

The new initiative by the Terengganu DOSM is a noteworthy step towards ensuring that every citizen, irrespective of their geographical location or access to internet services, is included in the Padu system. This is a significant stride towards improved public governance and a testimony to the administration’s commitment to leaving no one behind.