en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tekun Nasional Initiates Legal Steps to Recover RM340 Million Bad Debts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Tekun Nasional Initiates Legal Steps to Recover RM340 Million Bad Debts

The National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional), a prominent financial institution in Malaysia, is gearing up to recover bad debts totalling RM340 million. The announcement came from the organization’s chairman, Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid, who communicated the move to Utusan Malaysia. The buildup of bad debts, as per Hamid, is primarily due to a disregard of established procedures.

Legal Pursuit of Bad Debts

Tekun Nasional is set to take the matter to court, with the goal of collecting arrears from borrowers. In addition to this, the agency is considering the establishment of a specialized debt collection agent. This new entity is expected to enhance the process of debt recovery, making it more efficient and effective.

Defining Bad Debts at Tekun Nasional

At Tekun Nasional, bad debts are characterized as loan arrears that are overdue by more than 24 months. The agency’s main mission is to provide financial services such as loans and support to the Bumiputera community, Orang Asli, and ethnic Indians in Malaysia. This support is chiefly targeted towards business startups and development.

Financial Schemes Catering to Various Industries

The institution offers a variety of financing schemes, with loans reaching up to RM100,000. These plans are tailor-made to cater to different industries. Although the non-payment rate stands at 12% in the current financing portfolio, which is considered moderate, Hamid highlighted the need for better repayment rates. As we step into 2024, Tekun Nasional is adamant about taking a firm stance on debt collection.

0
Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Innovation in Angling: The Leather Fly Reel Harness Revolutionizes Fly Fishing

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Companies Report Significant Financial and Operational Updates

By Rafia Tasleem

New Tax Laws in Tyler, Texas: Anticipating Challenges and Need for Professional Guidance

By Ebenezer Mensah

Global Food-Making Industry: Poised for Substantial Growth and Technological Advancements

By Salman Akhtar

The Cannabis Industry in 2023: A Year of Growth and Challenges ...
@Business · 1 min
The Cannabis Industry in 2023: A Year of Growth and Challenges ...
heart comment 0
Denver City Council Approves Funding for 16th Street Mall Revitalization Phase II

By BNN Correspondents

Denver City Council Approves Funding for 16th Street Mall Revitalization Phase II
Bunnings’ ‘Perfect Plant Promise’ Lights Up Social Media

By Geeta Pillai

Bunnings' 'Perfect Plant Promise' Lights Up Social Media
Canva’s Billion-Dollar Stock Sale: A Shift in Tech Firms’ Financial Strategy

By Geeta Pillai

Canva's Billion-Dollar Stock Sale: A Shift in Tech Firms' Financial Strategy
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin Overhauls Compensation Package Amid Market Realignment

By BNN Correspondents

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin Overhauls Compensation Package Amid Market Realignment
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study
23 seconds
Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
39 seconds
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
39 seconds
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
40 seconds
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
Florida Gators Reevaluate Kugel's Role Amid Performance Woes
41 seconds
Florida Gators Reevaluate Kugel's Role Amid Performance Woes
Sweep of Victories in High School Girls' Basketball Games
41 seconds
Sweep of Victories in High School Girls' Basketball Games
Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
41 seconds
Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Colorado Buffaloes' Test at McKale Center: A Battle of Mettle and History
45 seconds
Colorado Buffaloes' Test at McKale Center: A Battle of Mettle and History
Philadelphia 76ers' Star Joel Embiid Lists Luxury Penthouse for $5.5 Million
46 seconds
Philadelphia 76ers' Star Joel Embiid Lists Luxury Penthouse for $5.5 Million
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
53 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app