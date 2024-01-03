Tekun Nasional Initiates Legal Steps to Recover RM340 Million Bad Debts

The National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional), a prominent financial institution in Malaysia, is gearing up to recover bad debts totalling RM340 million. The announcement came from the organization’s chairman, Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid, who communicated the move to Utusan Malaysia. The buildup of bad debts, as per Hamid, is primarily due to a disregard of established procedures.

Legal Pursuit of Bad Debts

Tekun Nasional is set to take the matter to court, with the goal of collecting arrears from borrowers. In addition to this, the agency is considering the establishment of a specialized debt collection agent. This new entity is expected to enhance the process of debt recovery, making it more efficient and effective.

Defining Bad Debts at Tekun Nasional

At Tekun Nasional, bad debts are characterized as loan arrears that are overdue by more than 24 months. The agency’s main mission is to provide financial services such as loans and support to the Bumiputera community, Orang Asli, and ethnic Indians in Malaysia. This support is chiefly targeted towards business startups and development.

Financial Schemes Catering to Various Industries

The institution offers a variety of financing schemes, with loans reaching up to RM100,000. These plans are tailor-made to cater to different industries. Although the non-payment rate stands at 12% in the current financing portfolio, which is considered moderate, Hamid highlighted the need for better repayment rates. As we step into 2024, Tekun Nasional is adamant about taking a firm stance on debt collection.