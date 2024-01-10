en English
Malaysia

TBP and CMA CGM Revolutionize Shipping with New Green Logistics Solution in Melaka

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
TBP and CMA CGM Revolutionize Shipping with New Green Logistics Solution in Melaka

The shipping landscape in Melaka has been revolutionized with a new green logistics solution. This is courtesy of a partnership between TBP and international shipping giant, CMA CGM. The inception of an innovative feeder service is expected to streamline the shipping process and significantly reduce environmental impact. This move aligns with the state government’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goals, setting a new standard for efficient and sustainable transportation of goods.

Streamlined Logistics

The new service offers a comprehensive package, covering all aspects of shipping logistics. This includes container trucking, customs cargo clearance, and barge transportation from TBP to Port Klang and back. The service is designed to cater to Melaka shippers, and the projected annual throughput stands at an impressive 100,000 to 150,000 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units).

Global Connectivity

More than just a domestic service, this initiative offers global connectivity. Shippers can now effortlessly connect to destinations such as the United States, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Japan, and China. This global reach is expected to increase the competitiveness of Melaka shippers in the international market.

A Win for Green Logistics

Datuk Ginie Lim, the CEO of Invest Melaka, has lauded this initiative for its potential to transform the shipping industry in Melaka. Not only does it offer to streamline transportation times and reduce costs, but it also has the potential to decrease road traffic and pollution. This move is a significant step towards a more sustainable shipping industry and a testament to the commitment of the state government towards sustainable development.

Malaysia Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

