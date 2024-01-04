en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

SUPP Secures Aid for Needy Families; Alleged Political Plot Uncovered

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
SUPP Secures Aid for Needy Families; Alleged Political Plot Uncovered

In a heartening development in Bawang Assan, Sarawak, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community and Development committee, under the leadership of Chairman Kevin Lau, has successfully managed to secure financial assistance for three families in dire need. The aid, derived from the Welfare Department, was granted subsequent to an application process activated by the committee several months ago.

Committee’s Efforts Bear Fruit

The hard work and determination of the committee finally paid off when the approval letters for the aid were presented. During this event, Lau expressed his profound gratitude to the community leaders on his team. Their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in aiding the families were instrumental in the successful procurement of the aid.

Welfare Department’s Prompt Response

Lau also acknowledged the prompt and efficient response of the Welfare Department to the applications. Their timely action ensured that the required assistance reached the families without unnecessary delay.

Impact on the Recipient Families

The financial assistance is set to bring about significant improvements in the living conditions of the recipient families. The aid serves as a much-needed respite, providing them with the means to meet their basic needs and live a more comfortable life. Local community leaders, who were present during the event, bore witness to the delivery of the approval letters.

Meanwhile, in a separate event, Sanusi of the Sarawak United People’s Party brought to light allegations of an alleged plot by the federal opposition to overthrow the current government. He conjectured that the term ‘Dubai Move’ is merely a diversion and proposed that it should be referred to as the ‘Chow Kit Move’, as the discussions were held in Kuala Lumpur. He also mentioned other codenames such as the ‘Bera Move’ and ‘Sembrong Move’. The alleged plot hinges on the loopholes in the Federal Constitution’s anti-party hopping provisions. Anwar Ibrahim and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi responded to these assertions, with Anwar choosing to concentrate on his duties, and Ahmad Zahid dismissing it as a ‘waste of time’.

0
Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malaysia

See more
16 mins ago
Debate over Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd's Operations Intensifies in State Assembly
In a special state assembly session held in Kota Kinabalu, the operations and management of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) became a hot topic. Datuk Junz Wong of Warisan highlighted the urgent need for SESB to focus on its core functions—providing an uninterrupted power supply and maintaining profitability—rather than incurring extraneous costs, such as the
Debate over Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd's Operations Intensifies in State Assembly
Batu Kawan Berhad: A Look into its Financial Performance
29 mins ago
Batu Kawan Berhad: A Look into its Financial Performance
Malaysia's Central Database Hub (Padu) is Secure, Assures Chief Statistician
33 mins ago
Malaysia's Central Database Hub (Padu) is Secure, Assures Chief Statistician
Volcano Berhad's Stock Price Drops: A Deeper Look Into Its Fundamentals
24 mins ago
Volcano Berhad's Stock Price Drops: A Deeper Look Into Its Fundamentals
Community Leaders Pivotal in Malaysian Central Database Registration Drive
27 mins ago
Community Leaders Pivotal in Malaysian Central Database Registration Drive
Uzma Berhad Shows Promising Trends with 33% Growth in ROCE
28 mins ago
Uzma Berhad Shows Promising Trends with 33% Growth in ROCE
Latest Headlines
World News
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
37 seconds
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
47 seconds
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
1 min
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
1 min
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
2 mins
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
Erie City Council Seat Vacancy: A Community Divided
2 mins
Erie City Council Seat Vacancy: A Community Divided
Unraveling the Intricacies of UK Coalition Government: Insights from the Political Currency Podcast
2 mins
Unraveling the Intricacies of UK Coalition Government: Insights from the Political Currency Podcast
NFL Milestones: 49ers' Remarkable Achievement and Chiefs' Division Dominance
2 mins
NFL Milestones: 49ers' Remarkable Achievement and Chiefs' Division Dominance
Gordon Hayward Trade Speculations: A Shift in the NBA Landscape
2 mins
Gordon Hayward Trade Speculations: A Shift in the NBA Landscape
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app