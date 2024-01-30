Sunway Malls to Construct Two New Shopping Centers in Malaysia

Leading Malaysian mall operator, Sunway Malls, has announced its plan to expand its retail portfolio by constructing two new shopping centers. Named Sunway City Kuala Lumpur Mall and Sunway Ipoh Mall, these malls are set to be developed in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur and Sunway City Ipoh respectively.

Strategic Expansion to Capitalize on Retail Demand

The decision to construct these new malls is part of Sunway Malls' strategic initiative to meet the growing demand for retail space. The move is aimed at providing more shopping options to both local residents and tourists, thereby enhancing the shopping experience with a variety of retail outlets, dining options, and entertainment facilities.

Reflecting Confidence in Economic Growth

The company's decision to invest in these areas signals its confidence in the region's economic growth and the potential for increased foot traffic and consumer spending. The CEO of Sunway Malls, HC Chan, in reference to the new developments, highlighted the successful sales performance and the RM550 million Asset Enhancement Initiative (AEI) exercise for 800,000 square feet of retail space in Sunway Pyramid and Sunway Carnival.

Contributing to the Local Economy

The announcement of Sunway City Kuala Lumpur Mall and Sunway Ipoh Mall signifies a significant investment in the Malaysian retail sector. The construction of these malls is expected to contribute to the local economy through job creation and business opportunities, further strengthening Malaysia's position as a leading destination for retail tourism.