Sunway Malls Outperforms with 5% Year-On-Year Growth Despite Economic Challenges

Malaysia's leading retail industry player, Sunway Malls, has announced a commendable 5% year-on-year sales growth for the fiscal year 2023. This growth surpassed the company's record-breaking performance in 2022, with a notable surge in the first quarter of 2023 where sales increased by a significant 19% compared to the same period in the previous year. This strong Q1 2023 performance played a crucial role in buffering the moderation of growth in the subsequent quarters.

Overcoming Economic Challenges

Despite the economic hurdles such as inflation and a weaker Malaysian ringgit, Sunway Malls managed to achieve this growth by effectively leveraging the robust performance of various retail sub-sectors. The company's CEO, HC Chan, emphasized this strategic approach during his announcement.

Sub-Sector Performance and Growth

The travel-related retail sub-sector emerged as the top performer with a remarkable 28% growth, followed by the entertainment sub-sector at 15%. The health and personal care sub-sector also displayed a strong 11% growth, followed by the fashion retail sub-sector at 5%. Interestingly, the food and beverage sector showcased resilience with a 5% growth in out-of-home dining, demonstrating a strong consumer base despite inflationary pressures.

Investing in Future Growth

To ensure continued competitiveness, Sunway Malls is allocating RM550 million towards an Asset Enhancement Initiative (AEI). This initiative aims to refurbish retail space in flagship properties such as Sunway Pyramid and Sunway Carnival. Despite potential economic challenges, the company projects a similar 5% growth in 2024, reaffirming their optimistic outlook.

In addition to this, Sunway Malls is expanding its portfolio with the construction of two new malls, namely Sunway Square and Sunway Ipoh Mall. These new establishments are expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and 2026 respectively, further strengthening the company's presence in the retail industry.