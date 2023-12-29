en English
Malaysia

Sun Bear Invades Family Home in Malaysia; Highlights Rising Human-Wildlife Encounters

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:46 am EST
Sun Bear Invades Family Home in Malaysia; Highlights Rising Human-Wildlife Encounters

For Mohd Azmi Nazir, a regular evening turned into a chilling wildlife encounter. Azmi, a car mechanic residing in Kampung Padang Tapong, Malaysia, came face-to-face with a large sun bear in his home compound. The incident unfolded around 10:30 pm when Azmi, his wife, and their two young children returned home from his mother’s nearby dwelling.

Uninvited Guest

The family was alerted to the intruder’s presence through noises emanating from their storage area. Upon investigating with a torchlight, Azmi discovered the bear engrossed in rummaging through a container of cat food. The presence of the family didn’t deter the bear, who continued eating until the container was emptied.

Tense Moments

Fearful for his family’s safety, Azmi promptly retreated into his home, securing the door behind him. From the safety of his home, he watched the bear for a nerve-wracking ten minutes before the animal finally decided to leave the premises.

A Tale of Human-Wildlife Encounter

This incident was reported by The Borneo Bulletin, a respected English daily in Brunei Darussalam, Sabah, and Sarawak, known for its coverage of local and foreign news, as well as regional business information. The tale underlines the increasing instances of human-wildlife encounters, drawing attention to the delicate balance of cohabitation and the pressing need for robust wildlife management strategies.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

