Law

Sultan Nazrin’s Game-Changing Ruling for Syariah Lawyers in Perak

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Sultan Nazrin’s Game-Changing Ruling for Syariah Lawyers in Perak

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has enacted a groundbreaking ruling that is set to drastically streamline the legal proceedings for Syariah lawyers in Malaysia. As of October 18, 2023, individuals holding a Syariah legal practice certificate from any state in the country can now practice law in Perak without the necessity of further examinations or interviews. This move, instigated by Sultan Nazrin himself, is a strategic step towards simplifying the admission process for Syariah lawyers in Perak.

Historic Announcement at MAIPk Presentation Ceremony

The landmark announcement was made during the presentation ceremony for the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) office bearers for the 2024-2025 term, as well as state Syariah Court judges. The ceremony was a significant event in which Sultan Nazrin presented the instruments of appointment to various judges. Among these were the state Syariah Supreme Court judge Datuk Mohd Amran Mat Zain and the state Syariah Court of Appeal chairman Mohamad Taifor Ahmad Rusdi.

A Pioneering Appointment in Perak’s Syariah Court

Adding to the historic significance of the event, Sultan Nazrin also appointed Nor Hadina Ahmad Zabidi as the first female judge at the Syariah Court of Appeal in Perak. This marks an important milestone in the progression towards gender equality within the judicial system in Perak. Ahmad Zabidi expressed her profound gratitude for the appointment, reaffirming her commitment to upholding the highest standards of justice in every case she presides over.

Implications of the New Ruling

The new ruling is expected to ease the pathway for Syariah lawyers to practice in Perak, while enabling clients to avail of a wider range of legal services. The move represents Sultan Nazrin’s commitment to progress and modernization within the Perak legal system, while maintaining its adherence to Islamic principles. As the ripples of this impactful decision spread, it will be interesting to observe the consequent transformations within the Perak judicial landscape.

Law Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

