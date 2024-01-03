Straits Energy Resources Berhad to Begin Trading Sustainable Biofuels in Q1 2024

In a significant development for Malaysia’s renewable energy sector, Straits Energy Resources Berhad’s subsidiary, Tumpuan Megah Development Sdn Bhd, has procured the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC EU). This certification, a stringent measure of compliance with greenhouse gas (GHG) emission-saving criteria laid out by the European Union, equips the company to initiate trading and bunkering of sustainable biofuels in the marine industry by the first quarter of 2024.

A Step Towards Global Decarbonization

As part of the broader shift towards low-carbon alternative fuels within the maritime industry, this move aligns with the global decarbonization agenda. The industry is targeting a reduction in GHG emissions by at least 40% by 2030, with 2008 levels serving as the benchmark. Sustainable biofuels, acknowledged for their potential in lowering carbon footprints, are poised to play a crucial role in this endeavour.

Anticipated Growth in the Biofuel Market

The sustainable biofuels market is set to witness a significant upsurge, potentially necessitating an annual supply of 250 Mtoe (Million tons of oil equivalent) of biofuels by 2050 to achieve full decarbonization of shipping. The global production of these biofuels, currently at 11 Mtoe per year, is projected to more than double to 23 Mtoe by 2026.

A Milestone for Malaysia

With the attainment of the ISCC EU certification, Tumpuan Megah has become the first Malaysian company to achieve this distinction. This achievement marks an important step in reducing the carbon footprint of maritime transport. Countries including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Singapore recognize the ISCC accreditation, bolstering its global credibility.

Implications for Straits Energy Resources

For Straits Energy Resources Berhad, the foray into the marine biofuel market, facilitated by its subsidiary’s certification, is expected to contribute significantly to its future earnings growth. As shipping companies continually strive to meet stringent emissions standards and reduce their environmental impact, the demand for sustainable biofuels is likely to surge, presenting lucrative opportunities for certified suppliers and traders.