Southeast Asia Celebrates Towering Achievements: Tallest Flagpole and Tallest Tropical Tree

In Southeast Asia, two towering achievements have recently been etched into the annals of history. The first of these is the construction of the tallest flagpole in the region, located in Dataran Ibu Pertiwi, reaching an astounding height of 99 meters. The second is the discovery of the tallest tree in the tropics, a yellow meranti named ‘Menara,’ standing at a monumental 100.8 meters in the Danum Valley Conservation Area in Malaysian Borneo.

Dataran Ibu Pertiwi: Home to the Tallest Flagpole in Southeast Asia

The Dataran Ibu Pertiwi in Kuching, Sarawak, now proudly hosts the tallest flagpole in Southeast Asia. This impressive structure, standing at 99 meters, is the result of a collaborative effort by petroleum industry giants Petros, Petronas, and Shell Malaysia. The flagpole was erected as a grand gesture of celebration for the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s Independence. The state’s flag, named Ibu Pertiwi, now proudly flies from this record-setting flagpole, which has also been recognized as the tallest in Malaysia by the Malaysia Book of Records.

The square housing the flagpole has been officially designated as Dataran Ibu Pertiwi, with the construction costs sponsored by Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros), Petroliam Nasional Bhd (PETRONAS), and Shell as part of their corporate social responsibility. Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed hope that the area will evolve into a new attraction for tourists exploring Kuching.

‘Menara’: The Tallest Tree in the Tropics

The other monumental discovery in Southeast Asia is the ‘Menara,’ a yellow meranti tree discovered in the Danum Valley Conservation Area in Malaysian Borneo. This towering titan of the forest stands at an impressive height of 100.8 meters (330.7 feet), which was confirmed by Unding Jami, a local tree climber with the South East Asia Rainforest Research Partnership (SEARPP).

Jami climbed the tree and measured its height using a tape dropped to the ground, confirming it as the tallest tree in the tropics. This discovery contributes to the scientific understanding of the factors that enable some trees to attain such monumental heights and is a testament to the rich biodiversity of the region.

