Singaporeans Seek Refuge in Johor Bahru Amid Soaring Living Costs

In response to escalating rental prices and living costs in Singapore, a growing number of Singaporeans are setting their sights on Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia. The capital city of the Malaysian state of Johor is currently experiencing a construction boom, with high-rise condominiums sprouting up and a brand-new rail station connecting directly to Singapore's mass rapid transit line.

Soaring Prices Push Singaporeans Across the Border

Property agent Gregory Low reveals a significant uptick in Singaporeans relocating to JB. This trend is largely attributed to Singapore's rental costs, which have doubled since 2012. According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore, there was a staggering 29.7% increase in rent between 2021 and 2022. Add to that, a rise in the Goods and Services Tax from 7% to 9%, and electricity costs reaching their highest since late 2022, it's no surprise that many are seeking more affordable alternatives.

The shift towards remote working following the pandemic has further facilitated this transition. For example, Singaporean Harjinder Singh, who only needs to be at his Tuas, Singapore office once a week, relishes his life in Horizon Hills, just outside JB. Not only does he enjoy a less congested commute, but he also cherishes the company of his dogs in a more spacious living environment.

More Than Just Cost Savings

JB's appeal is not solely based on cost savings. The city also boasts better connectivity and a favorable exchange rate with the Singapore dollar performing strongly against the Malaysian ringgit. The Princess Cove complex, developed by Guangzhou-based R & F Group, is particularly popular among Singaporean buyers. Its proximity to the Causeway and the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link), expected to commence operations by the end of 2026, is a significant draw.

The RTS Link aims to alleviate the congestion at the border crossing, which currently struggles to handle over 350,000 people daily. Furthermore, the establishment of the Johor Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS SEZ) seeks to stimulate business investments and includes bilateral cooperation on renewable energy projects. In the first half of 2022, Singapore emerged as the second-largest foreign investor in Johor, signifying the strengthening economic ties between the two regions.