Singaporean Driver Confronted at Malaysian Petrol Station Over Use of Subsidised Fuel

In an incident captured on video and circulated on Facebook, a Singapore-registered car driver found themselves in the midst of a confrontation at a Malaysian petrol station. The bone of contention? The driver was pumping Ron95 petrol into their vehicle, a fuel type subsidised by the Malaysian government and restricted for use by locally registered vehicles only.

A Clear Violation

The confrontation began when a local man noticed the Singaporean driver utilising the ‘yellow petrol’, a colloquial term for the subsidised Ron95. The local man approached the driver, questioning their choice of fuel and admonishing them for not adhering to the country’s laws. Despite the Singaporean driver’s attempts to explain, the confrontation escalated with the local man reminding the driver to respect and abide by Malaysian laws.

The Aftermath

Following the exchange, the driver ceased refuelling and made their way to the petrol station’s counter. Notably, the exact location and time of the incident were not specified in the video clip.

Not an Isolated Incident

This incident is not the first of its kind. Previously, a similar situation arose where Singaporeans were caught filling a container with Ron95 at a Johor Bahru petrol station. That too led to a confrontation with an irate local. The restriction on foreign vehicles using subsidised petrol like Ron95 is a measure enacted by the Malaysian government to prevent abuse of the subsidy by non-Malaysians.