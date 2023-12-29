Singaporean Couple’s Romantic Trip Ruined by Inaccessible Agoda Booked Apartment

In a surprising turn of events, a Singaporean man’s romantic Christmas Eve surprise for his wife ended in disappointment. The couple’s planned trip to Johor Bahru was thwarted when their pre-booked apartment, located conveniently near Legoland and secured via the popular online booking platform Agoda, was found to be inaccessible.

Surprise Turns Sour

The husband, who shared his ordeal on the popular social media platform TikTok, detailed how upon arrival, they discovered no keys in the letterbox. Instead, they found an assortment of bills and letters, but nothing that would grant them entry into their holiday abode. Despite multiple attempts to contact the owner, their efforts were met with silence.

Booking Under Investigation

What added to the couple’s shock was the revelation that the property was allegedly under investigation. The husband expressed his surprise that Agoda allowed the booking despite the situation. Their unfortunate incident, which cost them RM200 (S$57) per night, compelled them to scramble for alternative accommodation.

Netizens Rally with Advice

The couple’s video, which has amassed over 39,000 views, triggered a flurry of comments from netizens. Many offered advice on the intricacies of online accommodation bookings and suggestions on how to seek refunds. AsiaOne, in response to the incident, has reached out to both the TikTok user and Agoda for further comments and clarifications.

Adding to their woes, a similar incident befell the same Singaporean couple during their honeymoon in Johor Bahru. The husband’s passport got soaked in the rain and was not dried properly, leading to them being denied boarding at the airport. Their nine-day vacation to Turkey, intended as a birthday celebration for both, was abruptly cancelled, with no options for refund or rebooking their flights. The husband shared this unfortunate experience on social media, urging fellow travelers to ensure the safety and condition of their passports.