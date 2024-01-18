Significant Moves in Business Sector Highlight Today's News Cycle

Today's business news cycle has been dominated by significant movements in the small-cap and penny stock markets, infrastructure and port sectors, anti-corruption investigations, renewable energy industry, and the real estate market.

Global Infrastructure Partners Eyes Stake in MMC Port Holdings

In the infrastructure and ports sector, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is reportedly in talks to acquire up to a 49% share in MMC Port Holdings. The deal potentially places the valuation of Malaysia's largest port operator at approximately RM30 billion ($6.4 billion). However, there is no certainty as talks are ongoing and the infrastructure investor has only just begun seeking financing for this potential acquisition. The move by GIP to invest in MMC Port Holdings would further fuel the global mergers and acquisitions trend in the infrastructure sector, driven by the rising demand for logistics.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Summons Mirzan Mahathir

In anti-corruption news, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has summoned businessman Mirzan Mahathir, son of former prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, for questioning. At this point, the details of the investigation remain undisclosed, and the nature of Mirzan's involvement is yet to be clarified.

PA Resources Bhd Secures Contract Extension

In the renewable energy sector, PA Resources Bhd has managed to secure a contract extension for the supply of goods for the production of photovoltaic modules. The contract is with a consortium of First Solar companies, although the specifics of the agreement have not been made public.

Eco World Development Group Bhd Makes Significant Land Acquisition

Finally, in the real estate market, a subsidiary of Eco World Development Group Bhd has made a notable land acquisition in Pulai, Johor, valued at RM450.13 million. The company has plans to develop the area into an affordable housing project, thereby contributing to the nation's affordable housing initiative.