Shah Alam City Council Stands Against Corruption with Integrity Day 2023

In a firm commitment towards integrity and anti-corruption, Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) witnessed a grand show of solidarity as 800 personnel pledged to eradicate bribery. This decisive action took centre stage during the local authority’s Integrity Day 2023.

The Oath of Integrity

The acting mayor of Shah Alam, Cheremi Tarman, led the way by signing a Corruption-Free Pledge at the MBSA Convention Centre. This pivotal moment was overseen by Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director, Datuk Alias Salim, further affirming the event’s gravitas.

Raising Awareness: The Agenda of the Day

The Integrity Day was far from a ceremonial affair; it was designed with a clear mission to elevate the understanding and significance of workplace integrity. A series of activities were sensitively curated to drive this message home. These included panel discussions, an interactive integrity chat session, and a talk by Alias Salim, with a focused discourse on the perils of power abuse among civil servants.

Exhibition and Acknowledgements

Accompanying the day’s events was an exhibition involving various government agencies, adding a broader perspective to the drive against corruption. The event also acknowledged those who personify integrity with awards, recognising their commitment to maintain high ethical standards.

The Integrity Day 2023 by MBSA serves as a testament to the organization’s dedication to uphold ethical conduct, fostering a culture of transparency, integrity, and accountability.