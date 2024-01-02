en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Shah Alam City Council Stands Against Corruption with Integrity Day 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Shah Alam City Council Stands Against Corruption with Integrity Day 2023

In a firm commitment towards integrity and anti-corruption, Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) witnessed a grand show of solidarity as 800 personnel pledged to eradicate bribery. This decisive action took centre stage during the local authority’s Integrity Day 2023.

The Oath of Integrity

The acting mayor of Shah Alam, Cheremi Tarman, led the way by signing a Corruption-Free Pledge at the MBSA Convention Centre. This pivotal moment was overseen by Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director, Datuk Alias Salim, further affirming the event’s gravitas.

Raising Awareness: The Agenda of the Day

The Integrity Day was far from a ceremonial affair; it was designed with a clear mission to elevate the understanding and significance of workplace integrity. A series of activities were sensitively curated to drive this message home. These included panel discussions, an interactive integrity chat session, and a talk by Alias Salim, with a focused discourse on the perils of power abuse among civil servants.

Exhibition and Acknowledgements

Accompanying the day’s events was an exhibition involving various government agencies, adding a broader perspective to the drive against corruption. The event also acknowledged those who personify integrity with awards, recognising their commitment to maintain high ethical standards.

The Integrity Day 2023 by MBSA serves as a testament to the organization’s dedication to uphold ethical conduct, fostering a culture of transparency, integrity, and accountability.

0
Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations

By Salman Khan

IHG Hotels Launches First Crowne Plaza Hotel in Kuala Lumpur: A Blend of Urban Luxury and Tropical Tranquility

By BNN Correspondents

WaterWorld i-City: The Go-to Destination for Malaysian Families

By BNN Correspondents

Putrajaya: Malaysia's Rising Star in Local Tourism

By BNN Correspondents

MTPN Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scams in Malaysia ...
@Business · 2 mins
MTPN Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scams in Malaysia ...
heart comment 0
Boost for Indian Entrepreneurs: Proposed Increase in Funding for Spumi Scheme

By BNN Correspondents

Boost for Indian Entrepreneurs: Proposed Increase in Funding for Spumi Scheme
Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick
Tawau High Court Launches High-Stakes Trial for E-hailing Driver’s Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Tawau High Court Launches High-Stakes Trial for E-hailing Driver's Murder
Berjaya Corporation Berhad: A Tale of Rising Share Prices Amidst Inconsistent Profits

By BNN Correspondents

Berjaya Corporation Berhad: A Tale of Rising Share Prices Amidst Inconsistent Profits
Latest Headlines
World News
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
45 seconds
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
45 seconds
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
47 seconds
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
48 seconds
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
49 seconds
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
49 seconds
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
51 seconds
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
52 seconds
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
57 seconds
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
36 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app