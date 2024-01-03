Semarak Subuh: Johor Government’s Initiative to Boost Religious Engagement and Community Involvement

In a move to foster religious engagement and boost community involvement, the Johor government in Malaysia has announced an innovative program named the Semarak Subuh initiative. The program, which will involve 838 mosques and 1,942 surau (Islamic prayer rooms) across 56 state constituencies, is set to commence on January 5. The initiative is the brainchild of Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and reflects the state’s commitment to nurturing a strong sense of community among its assemblymen, backed by a significant allocation of RM560,000.

Semarak Subuh: A New Dawn in Community Engagement

The Semarak Subuh initiative is more than just a religious undertaking; it is a call for assemblymen to be more involved in their local communities. State assemblymen, their representatives, and the top leadership of the state government are encouraged to participate, regardless of their religious beliefs. This notable inclusion extends the reach of the program beyond the Muslim community, fostering a sense of unity and mutual respect among assemblymen of all faiths.

Organizing Assemblies According to Localities and Zones

The logistics of the Semarak Subuh initiative are intricately planned. Participants will be organized according to their localities and zones, involving state government administration at the district and mukim levels. This ensures that the program extends its reach to every corner of the state, benefiting as many communities as possible.

Supporting Mosques and Surau with Spiritual Activities

The program is not only about bringing assemblymen and communities together; it places strong emphasis on supporting mosques and surau with various spiritual activities. By facilitating congregational Solat Subuh (dawn prayers), the initiative aims to rekindle the spiritual vibrancy of these religious spaces and inspire the community to engage in regular religious practices.

The Semarak Subuh initiative, announced on the official Facebook page of Mohd Fared, underscores the importance of local leaders being present, involved, and engaged in their communities. It is a reminder that leadership is not just about governance, but also about connection, understanding, and mutual growth.