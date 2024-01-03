en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Semarak Subuh Initiative in Johor: Fostering Communal Bonds Through Spiritual Engagement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Semarak Subuh Initiative in Johor: Fostering Communal Bonds Through Spiritual Engagement

In a distinctive move aimed at fostering communal bonds and spiritual upliftment, the Johor government has initiated the Semarak Subuh programme. Led by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, the initiative aspires to galvanize Muslim assemblymen to participate in congregational dawn prayers (Solat Subuh) and interact more closely with their respective local congregations.

Bringing together Communities

The programme, slated to kick-off this Friday, encompasses 838 mosques and 1,942 suraus scattered across 56 state constituencies. The gathering at dawn every Friday throughout the year is intended to not just strengthen spiritual ties but also to bridge the gap between the representatives and the people they serve. The initiative has been allocated a substantial budget of RM560,000.

Inclusive Representation

Interestingly, the Semarak Subuh initiative stands out for its inclusivity. While it primarily encourages Muslim representatives to engage in congregational prayers, it does not sideline non-Muslim assemblymen. They too will be represented accordingly, ensuring the programme’s reach extends to all sections of the society.

Supporting Spiritual Activities

The Semarak Subuh programme is part of a broader effort to bolster mosques and suraus with a variety of spiritual activities. Top state government leaders, as well as state assemblymen (or their representatives), are expected to participate, according to their localities and zones. The participation extends to administrative levels at the district and mukim.

Encouraging Local Support

The news of the programme was disseminated through the official Facebook page of Mohd Fared, who also took the opportunity to urge Muslims in Johor to support their local religious institutions and partake in spiritual activities. The Semarak Subuh initiative, thereby, is not just a top-down approach but one that seeks to instigate local participation and support.

0
Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Impersonating Police: A Bold Act of Deception in Ampang

By BNN Correspondents

Firefighters Battle Mysterious Underground Fire in Simunjan

By BNN Correspondents

Semarak Subuh: Johor Government's Initiative to Boost Religious Engagement and Community Involvement

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysian AgTech Firm Agroz Pioneers High-Tech Farming with Agroz Copilot for Farmers

By BNN Correspondents

Petronas Foundation Donates Essential Aid Packages to Pahang Flood Vic ...
@Disaster · 15 mins
Petronas Foundation Donates Essential Aid Packages to Pahang Flood Vic ...
heart comment 0
HSSI Secures RM4.94mil Contract for Port Klang Cruise Terminal Expansion

By BNN Correspondents

HSSI Secures RM4.94mil Contract for Port Klang Cruise Terminal Expansion
Redefining Beauty: Down Syndrome Teen Among Finalists in Miss Amazing Malaysia

By BNN Correspondents

Redefining Beauty: Down Syndrome Teen Among Finalists in Miss Amazing Malaysia
Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd Lands RM170.94 Million Contract for Service Apartment Complex

By BNN Correspondents

Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd Lands RM170.94 Million Contract for Service Apartment Complex
Malaysia Grapples with Major Drug Busts: Arrests in Kapit and Alor Setar

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia Grapples with Major Drug Busts: Arrests in Kapit and Alor Setar
Latest Headlines
World News
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
11 seconds
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Crucial Talks
13 seconds
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Crucial Talks
Building a Better Response Project Launches Workshops to Fortify Humanitarian Efforts in Afghanistan
30 seconds
Building a Better Response Project Launches Workshops to Fortify Humanitarian Efforts in Afghanistan
High School Boys Basketball Games: A Roundup of Recent Victories
35 seconds
High School Boys Basketball Games: A Roundup of Recent Victories
Westmoreland Health Officials Alert Residents to Leptospirosis Risk Amid Harvest Season
40 seconds
Westmoreland Health Officials Alert Residents to Leptospirosis Risk Amid Harvest Season
Malawian Boxers Defeated in New Year's Day Bouts in Tanzania
42 seconds
Malawian Boxers Defeated in New Year's Day Bouts in Tanzania
Wayland WACO Triumphs Over Letts Louisa-Muscatine: A Stirring Display of Athletic Prowess
44 seconds
Wayland WACO Triumphs Over Letts Louisa-Muscatine: A Stirring Display of Athletic Prowess
GILAS Pilipinas Makes History with First Asiad Basketball Gold in 61 Years
56 seconds
GILAS Pilipinas Makes History with First Asiad Basketball Gold in 61 Years
Yordan Alvarez: Google Bard's Prediction for Astros' Top Performer in 2024
1 min
Yordan Alvarez: Google Bard's Prediction for Astros' Top Performer in 2024
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app