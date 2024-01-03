Semarak Subuh Initiative in Johor: Fostering Communal Bonds Through Spiritual Engagement

In a distinctive move aimed at fostering communal bonds and spiritual upliftment, the Johor government has initiated the Semarak Subuh programme. Led by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, the initiative aspires to galvanize Muslim assemblymen to participate in congregational dawn prayers (Solat Subuh) and interact more closely with their respective local congregations.

Bringing together Communities

The programme, slated to kick-off this Friday, encompasses 838 mosques and 1,942 suraus scattered across 56 state constituencies. The gathering at dawn every Friday throughout the year is intended to not just strengthen spiritual ties but also to bridge the gap between the representatives and the people they serve. The initiative has been allocated a substantial budget of RM560,000.

Inclusive Representation

Interestingly, the Semarak Subuh initiative stands out for its inclusivity. While it primarily encourages Muslim representatives to engage in congregational prayers, it does not sideline non-Muslim assemblymen. They too will be represented accordingly, ensuring the programme’s reach extends to all sections of the society.

Supporting Spiritual Activities

The Semarak Subuh programme is part of a broader effort to bolster mosques and suraus with a variety of spiritual activities. Top state government leaders, as well as state assemblymen (or their representatives), are expected to participate, according to their localities and zones. The participation extends to administrative levels at the district and mukim.

Encouraging Local Support

The news of the programme was disseminated through the official Facebook page of Mohd Fared, who also took the opportunity to urge Muslims in Johor to support their local religious institutions and partake in spiritual activities. The Semarak Subuh initiative, thereby, is not just a top-down approach but one that seeks to instigate local participation and support.