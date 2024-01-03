Seiko 5 Sports Unveils Two New Limited Edition Timepieces

Seiko 5 Sports has announced the release of two new limited edition timepieces, the Ice Blue SSK029K1 and Passion Red SSK031K1, exclusively for Thong Sia. The striking timepieces are set to be available in a limited quantity of 1,000 pieces each, aimed at active individuals in select markets. These include Malaysia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore. The watches boast a 10-bar water resistance, a 42.5mm stainless steel case, and the Calibre 4R34 automatic winding movement, perfectly melding function and aesthetics.

Seiko 5 Sports Maintains Iconic Design in New Limited Editions

Maintaining the signature Seiko 5 Sports design, both editions feature Lumibrite on hands and indicators, Hardlex glass protection, and a stainless steel link bracelet that enhances their robust appeal. The Passion Red edition stands out with its red dial and bezel, while the Ice Blue edition echoes the spirit of the ocean with its blue dial and bezel. These color themes not only add to the visual appeal but also represent the adventurous spirit of the wearers.

Seiko’s Legacy and Popular Launches

In the previous year, Seiko launched five new models, including two Speedtimer Chronographs, a field watch with a second time zone, a diving watch, and another field watch inspired by the ‘Navigator Timer’ from the 60s. The most popular among these were the Speedtimer Chronographs with a Panda dial (SRQ047) and a reverse Panda dial (SRQ049). Seiko also introduced the SSC937, a chronograph with a light blue Panda dial and a steel tachymeter bezel, exclusively for Europe. Moreover, two new 5 Sports collection field watches, the SSK023 and SSK025, and a new Marinemaster diving watch with 300m water resistance were added to the portfolio.

Limited Editions Set to Release in January 2024

The new limited editions, Ice Blue SSK029K1 and Passion Red SSK031K1, are set for release in January 2024. They can be purchased at Seiko Boutiques and select retailers. Interested customers can reach out to Thong Sia Sdn Bhd to gather more information and to experience the exclusivity of the new Seiko 5 Sports limited editions.