Malaysia

Sarawak Eyes Johor’s Infrastructure Triumphs for Its Own Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas of Sarawak has expressed keen interest in embracing the new wave of technology trends in infrastructure development. Drawing inspiration from Johor’s remarkable advancements in this field, Uggah sees its technologies and practices as potential benchmarks for Sarawak’s own progression.

Exploring Mutual Learning Opportunities

During a meeting with Johor’s Public Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, both parties held discussions about mutually beneficial learning opportunities. A prime topic of conversation was the Pan Borneo Highway project, which is nearing completion, currently standing at a commendable 98%.

Despite the obstacles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Uggah attributed the project’s success to the robust financial resources of the contractors involved. At the same time, he expressed a desire to learn from Johor’s infrastructure development initiatives.

Johor’s Infrastructure Advancements

Fazli noted that Johor is currently in the process of expanding the North-South Expressway due to increased traffic. He also expressed interest in learning from Sarawak’s infrastructure experiences to bolster Johor’s efforts to attract foreign investment.

Sarawak’s Major Infrastructure Projects

A comprehensive briefing was given on several integral infrastructure projects in Sarawak. These include the Pan Borneo Highway, the Second Trunk Road, the Coastal Highway, the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road, and the Trans-Borneo Highway. Each of these projects represents a significant stride in Sarawak’s infrastructural development journey, testifying to its commitment to modernization and progress.

Malaysia Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

