Sarawak Energy Leads in Climate Action with SBTi-Approved Emissions Reduction Target

Sarawak Energy, a prominent power developer and utility group in Malaysia, has distinguished itself as the first large corporation in the country to receive approval for its near-term science-based emissions reduction target from the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company now stands as one of the 2,079 organizations worldwide with SBTi-approved targets as of 2023.

Sarawak Energy’s Ambitious Climate Goals

With an ambitious target, Sarawak Energy is striving to achieve an 80.3 percent per tCO2eq/MWh reduction in grid emission intensity by 2030 from 2020 levels. This commitment encompasses direct emissions from energy generation and company-owned vehicles (Scope 1), as well as indirect emissions from buildings and offices (Scope 2).

Additionally, the company is targeting a 42 percent reduction in absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions, which includes indirect emissions from upstream and downstream activities, by 2030 from a 2021 base year. Since 2014, the company’s emission intensity has consistently met the targets compatible with 2°C and 1.5°C global temperature rise limits.

Aligning With International Climate Agreements

Sarawak Energy’s roadmap and actions for reducing carbon emissions not only support the Paris Agreement goals but also facilitate the state’s transition to a low-carbon economy. The company, with a strong focus on hydropower, signed the ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°Celsius’ pledge in 2020, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

The SBTi, established in 2015, is a collaborative initiative that assists businesses in setting ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with current climate science. It aims to halve emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Reliance Industries Pioneers Chemical Recycling in India

In related news, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has become the first Indian company to chemically recycle plastic waste-based pyrolysis oil into International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC)-Plus certified Circular Polymers. RIL’s Jamnagar refinery has procured the important ISCC-Plus certification, proving its ability to produce circular polymers through chemical recycling. This progress is a testament to RIL’s commitment to reducing plastic waste and supporting a circular economy in India.

Energy Storage Systems on the Rise in Malaysia

Meanwhile, Malaysia is experiencing a rapid growth of energy storage systems (ESSs) in alignment with the goal to achieve the renewable energy penetration target of 31 by 2025. TNB, in 2018, invested RM 2.7 billion for grid technologies to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the National Grid. The Malaysian government has revised the renewable energy penetration target to 31 by 2025, with a significant role played by solar energy generation. ESSs have high potential to improve power grid efficiency and reliability, with the global installed ESSs capacity expected to grow significantly by 2030.