en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Sarawak Energy Leads in Climate Action with SBTi-Approved Emissions Reduction Target

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Sarawak Energy Leads in Climate Action with SBTi-Approved Emissions Reduction Target

Sarawak Energy, a prominent power developer and utility group in Malaysia, has distinguished itself as the first large corporation in the country to receive approval for its near-term science-based emissions reduction target from the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company now stands as one of the 2,079 organizations worldwide with SBTi-approved targets as of 2023.

Sarawak Energy’s Ambitious Climate Goals

With an ambitious target, Sarawak Energy is striving to achieve an 80.3 percent per tCO2eq/MWh reduction in grid emission intensity by 2030 from 2020 levels. This commitment encompasses direct emissions from energy generation and company-owned vehicles (Scope 1), as well as indirect emissions from buildings and offices (Scope 2).

Additionally, the company is targeting a 42 percent reduction in absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions, which includes indirect emissions from upstream and downstream activities, by 2030 from a 2021 base year. Since 2014, the company’s emission intensity has consistently met the targets compatible with 2°C and 1.5°C global temperature rise limits.

Aligning With International Climate Agreements

Sarawak Energy’s roadmap and actions for reducing carbon emissions not only support the Paris Agreement goals but also facilitate the state’s transition to a low-carbon economy. The company, with a strong focus on hydropower, signed the ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°Celsius’ pledge in 2020, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

The SBTi, established in 2015, is a collaborative initiative that assists businesses in setting ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with current climate science. It aims to halve emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Reliance Industries Pioneers Chemical Recycling in India

In related news, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has become the first Indian company to chemically recycle plastic waste-based pyrolysis oil into International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC)-Plus certified Circular Polymers. RIL’s Jamnagar refinery has procured the important ISCC-Plus certification, proving its ability to produce circular polymers through chemical recycling. This progress is a testament to RIL’s commitment to reducing plastic waste and supporting a circular economy in India.

Energy Storage Systems on the Rise in Malaysia

Meanwhile, Malaysia is experiencing a rapid growth of energy storage systems (ESSs) in alignment with the goal to achieve the renewable energy penetration target of 31 by 2025. TNB, in 2018, invested RM 2.7 billion for grid technologies to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the National Grid. The Malaysian government has revised the renewable energy penetration target to 31 by 2025, with a significant role played by solar energy generation. ESSs have high potential to improve power grid efficiency and reliability, with the global installed ESSs capacity expected to grow significantly by 2030.

0
Malaysia Sustainability
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Retired Soldier Dies in Tragic New Year's Day Road Accident

By BNN Correspondents

AI Revolutionizes Road Safety in Malaysia, Aims to Curb Crash Fatalities

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysian Tiler Loses RM29,000 in Love Scam Orchestrated on Facebook

By BNN Correspondents

Jakim Calls for Clarity Amid Controversy on Malays Being 'Lost Tribe of Israel'

By BNN Correspondents

IOI City Mall New Year's Eve Countdown: A Night of Celebration, Commun ...
@Malaysia · 10 mins
IOI City Mall New Year's Eve Countdown: A Night of Celebration, Commun ...
heart comment 0
MySel Programme: A Helping Hand in Documentation for 584 Individuals

By BNN Correspondents

MySel Programme: A Helping Hand in Documentation for 584 Individuals
Malaysia’s Kedah State Police Intercept Major Drug Smuggling Operation

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia's Kedah State Police Intercept Major Drug Smuggling Operation
Kelantan to Build Bailey Bridge Following Sinkhole Incident

By BNN Correspondents

Kelantan to Build Bailey Bridge Following Sinkhole Incident
Malaysian Lawyers Discuss Importance of Timely Written Judgments

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysian Lawyers Discuss Importance of Timely Written Judgments
Latest Headlines
World News
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
11 seconds
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
14 seconds
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
Vietnamese Activist Phan Van Bach Detained Without Disclosure
17 seconds
Vietnamese Activist Phan Van Bach Detained Without Disclosure
Unveiling the Journey of Cleft Lip and Palate: From Diagnosis to Treatment
21 seconds
Unveiling the Journey of Cleft Lip and Palate: From Diagnosis to Treatment
Savannah's Smelly Mystery: Residents Discuss Potent Odor
36 seconds
Savannah's Smelly Mystery: Residents Discuss Potent Odor
Pennsylvania Republican Senate Hopeful David McCormick Visits Israel Amid Conflict
54 seconds
Pennsylvania Republican Senate Hopeful David McCormick Visits Israel Amid Conflict
Unlicensed Midwife Ordered to Cease Services by Rhode Island Department of Health
55 seconds
Unlicensed Midwife Ordered to Cease Services by Rhode Island Department of Health
EU Directive on Violence Against Women Stalled Over Rape Definition
1 min
EU Directive on Violence Against Women Stalled Over Rape Definition
Dissatisfied with Democrats: Abortion-rights and LGBTQ+ Advocates Demand Action
1 min
Dissatisfied with Democrats: Abortion-rights and LGBTQ+ Advocates Demand Action
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
31 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app