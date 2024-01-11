en English
Malaysia

Samsung C&T Unveils Merdeka 118, the World’s Second-Tallest Skyscraper

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Merdeka 118 Towers High

Seizing the skyline of Kuala Lumpur, the Merdeka 118 skyscraper now stands as a colossal testament to architectural prowess and ambitious design. Samsung C&T Corporation, a South Korean conglomerate with a commanding presence in trading, construction, fashion, and resort sectors, announced the completion of the monumental structure during a ceremony held on January 11, 2024.

A Marvel of Modern Architecture

Soaring to an impressive 679 meters with 118 stories, Merdeka 118 has claimed its rightful place as the world’s second-tallest building. Its ascendancy to the pinnacle of architectural achievement is only overshadowed by the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, a staggering 828-meter high skyscraper, which remains the world’s tallest structure. Notably, both of these remarkable edifices are feats of Samsung C&T, a company that has established its dominance in the global industry of skyscraper construction.

Design and Functionality

Encompassing an expansive floor space of approximately 673,900 square meters, Merdeka 118 is designed to serve multiple purposes. It houses premium office spaces, a luxurious hotel, and a shopping mall, offering a blend of functionality and opulence. The construction of this architectural marvel involved the use of approximately 40,000 kilometers of steel bars, symbolizing the sheer scale and complexity of the project.

Samsung C&T’s history in Malaysia is marked by the construction of iconic structures that have shaped the country’s skyline. Their notable achievements include the 452-meter-tall Petronas Twin Towers completed in 1998, which at the time, were the tallest buildings in Malaysia. With the completion of Merdeka 118, Samsung C&T reaffirms its leading position in the global industry of high-rise construction.

Malaysia South Korea
