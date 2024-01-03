en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Salsabil Gul Critiques Xenophobic Narratives in Malaysian Media

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Salsabil Gul Critiques Xenophobic Narratives in Malaysian Media

In a recent development, Salsabil Gul, a prominent critic of media bias, has drawn attention to discriminatory content in some Malaysian media outlets targeting foreign migrants. The xenophobic narrative, Gul argues, is not only harmful in its rhetoric but also factually flawed.

The Lingering Bias in Media

In her critique, Gul points out the use of dehumanizing language in local media. Foreign workers’ living areas are referred to as “colonies” and “settlements”, language that implies invasion and illegal occupancy. Such biased narratives, she argues, strip these communities of their human dignity, reducing them to mere invaders rather than individuals seeking better opportunities.

Moreover, these media outlets often make sweeping accusations, blaming foreign communities for societal issues without presenting any substantiated evidence. The economic contributions of these migrant workers, which significantly bolster Malaysia’s economy, are conveniently overlooked, creating a one-sided narrative that only serves to fuel xenophobia.

Unwarranted Immigration Measures

Gul also highlights the media’s role in stoking unwarranted action from authorities. The call for “effective and sustained countermeasures” against foreign migrants has led to draconian immigration raids. Yet, most detainees in these operations are found to possess valid documents, rendering the measures excessive and unjust.

Such actions contradict international law provisions, which mandate that immigration detention should be a last resort. It should only be used when an individual poses a flight risk or a threat to public safety. These conditions, Gul notes, do not apply to the majority of foreign migrants in Malaysia.

A Plea for Equitable Representation

Gul’s critique underscores the need for a more balanced media representation of foreign migrants. Instead of perpetuating harmful stereotypes, media outlets should acknowledge the positive role that people from various nationalities play in Malaysia’s development. Gul advocates for a shift from inflammatory rhetoric to a narrative that celebrates diversity and recognizes the invaluable contributions of migrant communities.

The media, as a vital tool for shaping public opinion, has a responsibility to present objective, fact-checked information. A shift towards more equitable representation in the media, as Gul advocates, could be a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive society.

0
Human Rights Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Political Prisoners in Turkey Amplify Hunger Strike for Ocalan's Freedom

By Safak Costu

Turkish MP Calls for Better Rights for Nurses, Midwives Amid Workplace Violence

By Safak Costu

Jordanian Armed Forces Dispatch Medical Evacuation Plane for Family in Saudi Arabia

By Safak Costu

Emergency's 'Man at Sea': A Cinematic Spotlight on the Mediterranean Migrant Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Balochistan: A Struggle for Justice Amid Brutality ...
@Conflict & Defence · 1 hour
Balochistan: A Struggle for Justice Amid Brutality ...
heart comment 0
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel’s Actions in Gaza

By Momen Zellmi

TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
Delhi High Court Closes ‘Waste of Time’ Contempt Proceedings against Scientist Dr Anand Ranganathan

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi High Court Closes 'Waste of Time' Contempt Proceedings against Scientist Dr Anand Ranganathan
Digital Warfare: The Role of Cyberspace in Lebanon’s Ongoing Protests

By Dil Bar Irshad

Digital Warfare: The Role of Cyberspace in Lebanon’s Ongoing Protests
Assata Shakur: A Journey of Resistance and Exile

By BNN Correspondents

Assata Shakur: A Journey of Resistance and Exile
Latest Headlines
World News
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
13 mins
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
13 mins
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
14 mins
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
15 mins
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
15 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
15 mins
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
15 mins
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
16 mins
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
17 mins
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
56 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app