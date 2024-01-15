en English
Malaysia

Sabah’s Parti Bersatu Supports Revival of Labuan Bridge Proposal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Sabah’s Parti Bersatu Supports Revival of Labuan Bridge Proposal

In a move that could reshape the economic and infrastructural landscape of Sabah, the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has thrown its weight behind the proposal to resurrect the construction of a bridge linking Labuan, a duty-free Federal Territory island, to mainland Sabah at Menumbok. This endorsement comes amidst the growing recognition of the bridge as a critical piece of infrastructure, and not a mere luxury.

Reviving a Long-Stalled Project

Head of Labuan PBS, Datuk Peter Mak, has lauded the realistic approach of Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa toward this project. She has not only conceived the bridge as a transportation link but also as a means of addressing the island’s water supply issues by incorporating utility pipes into the bridge’s design. This proposal, which has been on the back burner since the early 2000s, could potentially prove to be a game-changer for Labuan’s economy and development.

A Step Beyond Transportation

While the bridge carries an estimated price tag of RM6 billion, Dr Zaliha has stressed the importance of a comprehensive technical study to accurately determine the project’s cost. She firmly believes that the bridge could serve as a catalyst for economic activity on the island, transcending its role as a mere transportation link.

Government Priorities and Public Infrastructure

Despite the evident support from PBS and Dr Zaliha, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated last month that the bridge is not currently a government priority. Instead, the administration’s focus is on resolving basic infrastructure issues. This divergence in priorities underscores the complex interplay of development projects and their potential impact on a region’s economy and livelihood.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

