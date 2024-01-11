en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Sabah Immigration Department Begins Year with Massive Deportation Exercise

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Sabah Immigration Department Begins Year with Massive Deportation Exercise

On January 10, the Sabah Immigration Department in Malaysia spearheaded its first deportation exercise for the year, repatriating a total of 680 undocumented Filipino migrants. The department, under the stewardship of Immigration Director Datuk Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof, carried out the deportations from two immigration depots: Sandakan and Tawau.

Sandakan and Tawau Deportations

In the operation, 551 individuals were deported from the Sandakan Immigration Depot and 129 from the Tawau Immigration Depot. The deported individuals were a mix of demographics comprising 552 men, 93 women, 31 children under 12 years old, and four toddlers or babies under two years. The youngest of the deportees was a six-month-old infant, while the oldest was a 75-year-old.

Deportations in Numbers

These deportations are part of an ongoing effort by the Sabah Immigration Department to enforce immigration laws and maintain order within its borders. Director Sitti revealed that the department has, thus far, deported a total of 8,678 individuals to their countries of origin via sea and air. These individuals had committed various offences under the Immigrations Act and were deported after serving their sentences and completing all legal procedures.

Enforcing Immigration Laws

Director Sitti emphasized the department’s commitment to the enforcement of immigration laws and the deportation of undocumented migrants after they have served their sentences. These deportations, she noted, were not arbitrary decisions but the result of a rigorous legal process and adherence to the laws of the land. The Sabah Immigration Department, she affirmed, would continue to enforce these laws and ensure the deportations of undocumented migrants after due legal procedures.

0
Malaysia Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malaysia

See more
30 mins ago
Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Set for Official Visit to Sarawak
The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, is set to embark on a five-day official visit to Sarawak from January 15 to 19, 2023, marking a significant event in the ongoing collaboration between the states. The announcement of his impending visit was shared through an Instagram story where the Regent expressed his enthusiasm
Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Set for Official Visit to Sarawak
Malaysian AGC Dismisses Azlan Man's Plea to Reconsider Charges
3 hours ago
Malaysian AGC Dismisses Azlan Man's Plea to Reconsider Charges
Barat Daya Police Apprehend Two Individuals Involved in Online Loan Scams
4 hours ago
Barat Daya Police Apprehend Two Individuals Involved in Online Loan Scams
Malaysian Shop Worker Faces Grave Charges for Alleged Murder of Employer
54 mins ago
Malaysian Shop Worker Faces Grave Charges for Alleged Murder of Employer
Malaysia's Natural Rubber Production Scales Up, Exports See a Dip in November 2023
2 hours ago
Malaysia's Natural Rubber Production Scales Up, Exports See a Dip in November 2023
Malaysian Shop Worker Faces Grave Charges for Alleged Murder of Employer
2 hours ago
Malaysian Shop Worker Faces Grave Charges for Alleged Murder of Employer
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
9 mins
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
10 mins
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
13 mins
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
14 mins
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
17 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
19 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
21 mins
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
25 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
25 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
36 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app