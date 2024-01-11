Sabah Immigration Department Begins Year with Massive Deportation Exercise

On January 10, the Sabah Immigration Department in Malaysia spearheaded its first deportation exercise for the year, repatriating a total of 680 undocumented Filipino migrants. The department, under the stewardship of Immigration Director Datuk Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof, carried out the deportations from two immigration depots: Sandakan and Tawau.

Sandakan and Tawau Deportations

In the operation, 551 individuals were deported from the Sandakan Immigration Depot and 129 from the Tawau Immigration Depot. The deported individuals were a mix of demographics comprising 552 men, 93 women, 31 children under 12 years old, and four toddlers or babies under two years. The youngest of the deportees was a six-month-old infant, while the oldest was a 75-year-old.

Deportations in Numbers

These deportations are part of an ongoing effort by the Sabah Immigration Department to enforce immigration laws and maintain order within its borders. Director Sitti revealed that the department has, thus far, deported a total of 8,678 individuals to their countries of origin via sea and air. These individuals had committed various offences under the Immigrations Act and were deported after serving their sentences and completing all legal procedures.

Enforcing Immigration Laws

Director Sitti emphasized the department’s commitment to the enforcement of immigration laws and the deportation of undocumented migrants after they have served their sentences. These deportations, she noted, were not arbitrary decisions but the result of a rigorous legal process and adherence to the laws of the land. The Sabah Immigration Department, she affirmed, would continue to enforce these laws and ensure the deportations of undocumented migrants after due legal procedures.