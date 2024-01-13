Sabah Extends State Sales Tax Voluntary Disclosure Programme Following Positive Reception

Sabah, Malaysia, has extended the State Sales Tax Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme until March 31, 2024, following an overwhelming response. Originally launched on August 15, 2023, this amnesty initiative by the state Finance Ministry seeks to entice voluntary compliance from taxpayers dealing with fisheries commodities, scrap metal, and waste exported out of Sabah.

Programme Extension and Compliance

The taxpayers involved in this programme can register and settle their sales taxes within the designated timeframe without facing any penalties. The extension announcement comes from Datuk Mohd Sofian Alfian Nair, the state sales tax director, following the successful completion of the initiative’s initial run, which ended on December 31, 2023.

Applicable Tax Periods

The tax period applicable for fisheries commodities stretches from May 1, 2021, to August 14, 2023. For scrap metal and waste, the tax period is from February 1, 2022, to August 1, 2023. The terms and regulations of the programme remain consistent, and companies can refer to the guidelines on the state Finance Ministry’s website or contact the State Sales Tax Division directly for further information.

Emphasizing Voluntary Compliance

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun underscored the significance of voluntary compliance with the State Sales Tax Enactment 1998. He stated that the state government plans to strengthen enforcement to address revenue leakages. This will be done with assistance from various government bodies, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.