Education

Sabah Education Department Investigates Teacher Over Derogatory Remarks About Disabled Student

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:37 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
In a shocking incident that has stirred public outrage, the Education Director of Sabah, Raisin Saidin, confirmed that the department will investigate a teacher accused of making derogatory remarks about a disabled student. The incident unraveled when the teacher inadvertently shared a message and a photograph of the student, labeling him as ‘anak bongkok’—an offensive term equating to ‘hunchback’—in a parent-teacher WhatsApp group.

Unintended Message Sparks Controversy

The teacher’s message, initially intended for a colleague, found its way into a larger audience than expected and was subsequently disseminated widely, causing a public outcry. The incident has underscored the need for heightened sensitivity and respect towards students with disabilities, a segment of the population that has long been marginalized and stigmatized.

Department’s Stand on the Incident

The Sabah Education department is treating the matter with utmost seriousness, vowing to hold the implicated teacher accountable for her actions. In a stern warning to all educators, the department emphasized the importance of not tarnishing students’ dignity on social media, a platform that has increasingly become a double-edged sword in the digital age. The need for educators to exercise decorum and professionalism, both in and outside the classroom, has been highlighted by this incident.

Call for Action

The disrespectful comment about the student, referred to as ‘anak bongkok’, led to the boy’s father expressing profound disappointment and reporting the incident to the Education Ministry. The teacher has since apologized, but the father is seeking resolution through official channels. This incident underscores the necessity for a comprehensive solution to prevent such instances from recurring in the future. The teacher’s action has been widely condemned, and the incident has triggered a discourse on the respect and sensitivity that should be accorded to students with disabilities.

Education Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Education

