Sabah Education Department Investigates Teacher Over Derogatory Remarks About Disabled Student

In a shocking incident that has stirred public outrage, the Education Director of Sabah, Raisin Saidin, confirmed that the department will investigate a teacher accused of making derogatory remarks about a disabled student. The incident unraveled when the teacher inadvertently shared a message and a photograph of the student, labeling him as ‘anak bongkok’—an offensive term equating to ‘hunchback’—in a parent-teacher WhatsApp group.

Unintended Message Sparks Controversy

The teacher’s message, initially intended for a colleague, found its way into a larger audience than expected and was subsequently disseminated widely, causing a public outcry. The incident has underscored the need for heightened sensitivity and respect towards students with disabilities, a segment of the population that has long been marginalized and stigmatized.

(Read Also: Padu Registration Commences in Sabah: Residents Voice Their Experiences)

Department’s Stand on the Incident

The Sabah Education department is treating the matter with utmost seriousness, vowing to hold the implicated teacher accountable for her actions. In a stern warning to all educators, the department emphasized the importance of not tarnishing students’ dignity on social media, a platform that has increasingly become a double-edged sword in the digital age. The need for educators to exercise decorum and professionalism, both in and outside the classroom, has been highlighted by this incident.

(Read Also: Dengue Fever in Sabah: 11 Deaths Recorded in 2023)

Call for Action

The disrespectful comment about the student, referred to as ‘anak bongkok’, led to the boy’s father expressing profound disappointment and reporting the incident to the Education Ministry. The teacher has since apologized, but the father is seeking resolution through official channels. This incident underscores the necessity for a comprehensive solution to prevent such instances from recurring in the future. The teacher’s action has been widely condemned, and the incident has triggered a discourse on the respect and sensitivity that should be accorded to students with disabilities.

Read More