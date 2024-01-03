en English
Business

RHB Bank Optimistic About Malaysian Construction Sector amid RM90 Billion Development Plan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
In a year that forecasts an influx of development projects, RHB Investment Bank Bhd has professed its positive outlook on the Malaysian construction sector, retaining an ‘overweight’ rating. This optimism stems from the Malaysian government’s planned RM90 billion development expenditure for 2024, with a myriad of contract rollouts on the horizon.

Anticipated Projects Redefining Infrastructure

Among the expected contract awards for the first half of the year are a diverse set of infrastructure projects. These include initiatives aimed at flood mitigation, the construction of the Penang Light Rail Transit (LRT), and Phase 1B of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah. The Klang Valley is also set to witness the addition of five new stations to its LRT3 network.

2023: A Year of Growth and Expansion

The previous year saw a significant increase in the involvement of Malaysia-based contractors in Indonesia’s new capital city, Nusantara. 2023 also bore witness to the progression of the Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) and the participation of contractors in renewable energy-related initiatives. The culmination of these efforts resulted in projects worth an impressive RM127.4 billion being awarded to contractors.

Transportation: A Key Focus

The transport subsector emerged as a focal point, with 21% of the RM90 billion development expenditure being dedicated to it. This emphasis on transport is indicative of the government’s commitment to enhancing mobility and connectivity, thereby improving the lives of its citizens and boosting the economy.

With the Malaysian government’s substantial investment in development and the impending rollout of numerous infrastructure projects, the construction sector is poised for a year of robust growth. This, coupled with the sector’s successful ventures in 2023, paints a promising picture for the future of construction in Malaysia.

Business Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

