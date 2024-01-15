Retired Pilot Advocates for Drone Technology in Sabah’s Agriculture

Retired Sabah Air senior pilot, Capt Naru Kiob, is spearheading a revolutionary movement to modernize agricultural practices in Sabah, Malaysia, with a particular focus on padi fields. The spark for this innovative approach came from a deeply personal place – witnessing his elderly uncle painstakingly planting padi seedlings by hand in their native village, Kampung Kipaku, in the Tambunan district.

The Flight Path to Modern Agriculture

With his rich aviation background, Capt Naru is advocating for the use of drones to overhaul farming methods in the region. His professional experience extends beyond piloting to include aerial photography, and he has trained individuals to operate drones for the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM). He is fervently promoting drones as a safer, more efficient alternative to traditional agricultural methods.

Efficiency in the Skies

According to Capt Naru, drones can perform tasks such as spraying fertilizers and pesticides with a precision and efficiency far surpassing manual methods. He points out that a drone can cover a one-hectare padi field in under an hour, delivering precise results. In contrast, the same task would take a team of five people three full days using traditional methods. His argument for drone usage in agriculture is not just about saving time – it’s about maximizing productivity and minimizing human exposure to potentially harmful substances.

Investing in the Future of Farming

Putting his words into action, Capt Naru has invested in two drones specifically designed for agricultural use. He has also been holding introductory courses on drone usage in agriculture at the Tambunan Community College, fostering a new generation of tech-savvy farmers. Yet, he acknowledges the significant cost barrier – agricultural drones come with a hefty price tag of RM23,000. To overcome this, he suggests that government support and the formation of cooperatives could help farmers afford the technology.

In conclusion, Capt Naru firmly believes that increased mechanization, including drone usage, could result in a significant boost to Sabah’s agricultural output. In turn, this could contribute significantly to food security, not just in Sabah, but potentially across Malaysia.