Malaysia

Repair of Flood-Damaged Roads Underway in Malaysia, Completion Expected by April

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
Repair of Flood-Damaged Roads Underway in Malaysia, Completion Expected by April

In an ambitious move to repair the aftermath of a devastating flood, the Public Works Ministry of Malaysia has allocated a hefty sum of more than RM50 million. The funding is expected to facilitate the repair of road damages and collapses in four states, which were massively impacted by the recent flood. A significant road collapse at KM 73.850, Jali Kampung Sungai Sam-Jeli (FT 66) near Kampung Kubur Datu in Jeli, has left around 10,000 vehicles daily in a lurch.

A Temporary Bailey Bridge to the Rescue

While the permanent road repair work is underway, the ministry has proposed the construction of a temporary bailey bridge. This bridge, expected to be completed by next Wednesday, will ease the movement of local residents who have been impacted by the road collapse.

Permanent Road Repairs on the Horizon

With an estimated repair cost of over RM50 million, the ministry has already commenced work on permanent road repairs. The collapsed road, which was integral to the daily commute of nearly 10,000 vehicles, is projected to be fully operational by April, right in time for Aidilfitri.

Future Improvement Plans

Looking forward, there is also a proposal to install glow-in-the-dark lines on the East-West Highway (Jeli-Grik). However, the implementation of this innovative feature is contingent upon the financial feasibility of the project.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

