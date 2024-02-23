Remembering Pemanca Freddie Abun: A Pillar of the Kelabit Community and Champion of Education

In the highlands of Borneo, where the lush rainforests whisper the stories of its people, the Kelabit community is experiencing a deep sense of loss. The passing of Pemanca Freddie Abun, a former paramount chief beloved for his unwavering dedication to education and community service, marks the end of an era. Freddie's journey from the remote village of Long Lellang to becoming a revered figure in Miri on February 23 speaks volumes about the power of perseverance and the impact one individual can have on many.

A Legacy of Education and Service

The story of Freddie Abun is not just one of personal achievement but of collective upliftment. Starting his educational career in 1967 at Bario Primary School, Freddie's path was fraught with the kind of geographical and financial hurdles that often deter dreams. Yet, he rose above them, dedicating his life to ensuring others wouldn't have to. His roles spanned from teacher to principal to district Education officer, touching lives at every turn. Deputy Minister Datuk Gerawat Gala, a former student of Freddie's, reminisced about the paramount chief's perseverance and commitment to uniting and uplifting the Kelabit community. Freddie's belief in education as a cornerstone for development led him through a commendable journey, garnering multiple awards for his contributions.

From Student to Community Leader

Freddie's story is a testament to the idea that anyone, regardless of their background, can achieve greatness and, in turn, elevate those around them. His transition from a student overcoming adversity to a beloved teacher and eventually a significant community leader was a source of inspiration for many. Appointed as Penghulu in 2012 and achieving the rank of Pemanca in 2019, Freddie's post-retirement life was as active and impactful as his early career. His legacy is not just in the awards or titles he earned but in the hearts of the community members whose lives he touched.

Continuing the Legacy

Freddie Abun leaves behind more than just memories. His wife, Rinei Iwat, and their four children, who have pursued professional careers, are a living testament to his belief in the power of education. The legacy of Freddie's dedication to the Kelabit community and the field of education will undoubtedly ripple through generations. As the community mourns, it also celebrates the life of a man who saw potential in every challenge and opportunity in every obstacle. Freddie Abun's story is a beacon of hope and a reminder that dedication to community and education can forge paths where none seem to exist.