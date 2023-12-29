en English
Malaysia

Redmagic 9 Pro: Nubia’s New Gaming Beast Set to Launch

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:06 am EST
Redmagic 9 Pro: Nubia’s New Gaming Beast Set to Launch

The Redmagic 9 Pro, a distinctive gaming smartphone by Nubia, is poised to make a strong entry into the local market at the dawn of the new year. Nubia has loaded this gaming beast with a hefty 6.8-inch AMOLED display that brags a resolution of 1,116 x 2,480 pixels and a lightning-fast refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This smartphone takes touch responsiveness to a new height with its 2,000Hz touch sampling rate, an attribute that sets it apart in the gaming phone sector.

Redmagic 9 Pro: A Powerhouse of Performance

Under its sleek exterior, the Redmagic 9 Pro houses the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This is complemented by a substantial battery capacity of 6,500mAh, compatible with 80W fast charging technology, promising extended gaming sessions without frequent interruptions for charging. In terms of photography, the phone doesn’t disappoint either. It’s armed with a dual-camera setup including a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP wide-angle lens, along with a 16MP under-display front camera for sharp selfies.

Cooling and Memory Specifications

A signature feature of the Redmagic 9 Pro is the 22,000 RPM RGB cooling fans that provide efficient heat management, a critical factor for a gaming phone. This sets it a notch higher than other gaming phones. As for memory and storage, the phone is available in two configurations: 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB, catering to different user needs.

Availability and Pricing

The 12GB version, available in a unique Sleet color, is priced at RM3,699, whereas the 16GB version, offered in Cyclone and Snowfall color variants, will set you back RM4,499. For gamers eager to get their hands on this device, it will be sold exclusively on the brand’s official Shopee store for the first week of January. To sweeten the deal, there’s a RM750 discount on all variants during the promotional period.

Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

