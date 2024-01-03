Redefining Beauty: Down Syndrome Teen Among Finalists in Miss Amazing Malaysia

On January 7, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, will serve as the vibrant backdrop for the Miss Amazing Malaysia (Mam) beauty pageant. This event, unique and powerful in its intention, is not your typical beauty pageant. It is a celebration of individuality, strength, and the purest form of beauty, transcending physical appearances and intellectual capabilities. Among the twelve contestants aged between 16 to 38, stepping onto the stage with their heads held high, is Fausstiina Rai Xavier – a 16-year-old girl with Down syndrome.

Challenging Conventional Beauty Standards

Aiming to redefine what society perceives as beauty, Mam is in its second year, continuing its mission to challenge conventional beauty standards. The pageant provides a platform for women with different abilities, including those with Down syndrome, atopic eczema, spondyloarthropathy, foot amputation, cerebral palsy, and scoliosis. Of the twelve finalists, seven are young women with Down syndrome, each with their unique personality and potential, ready to leave their mark on the world.

Empowering Participants Beyond the Pageant

More than a competition, Mam is an enriching journey. It includes various self-development programmes for the participants, such as workshops on catwalk and image consultancy, grooming, makeup, and fashion styling, communication and public speaking training, fitness programmes, and social responsibility field trips. These initiatives empower the participants, giving them the confidence and skills to shine, not just on the pageant stage but in their daily lives as well.

Inspiring Hope and Inclusivity

Maynicca Devi Rajamanikam, the founder of Mam and a previous runner-up in the Mrs India Worldwide Malaysia pageant, emphasizes the role of such pageants in promoting inclusivity. She hopes to shift societal perceptions of beauty, breaking the stigma that beauty pageants are exclusive to conventional beauty norms. Fausstiina Rai Xavier, although new to the world of beauty pageants, embodies this spirit of inclusivity and hope. Aspiring to become a teacher, she steps onto the stage with dreams bigger than the crown, embodying a beacon of inspiration for many.

As the lights dim and the curtains rise on the 7th of January, all eyes will be on these twelve remarkable women. They are not just contestants in a beauty pageant; they are ambassadors of hope, courage, and a new definition of beauty. As they take their steps on the stage, they challenge not only the conventional norms of beauty but also the stereotypes associated with their abilities. It’s not just about winning the crown; it’s about winning hearts and changing perceptions. The Miss Amazing Malaysia beauty pageant is indeed more than just a contest; it’s a movement towards a more inclusive and understanding society.