Rapid Synergy's Share Price Plunge Prompts UMA Query from Bursa Malaysia

On Bursa Malaysia, industrial mould manufacturer Rapid Synergy Bhd has faced a significant plunge in its stock price, leading to an unusual market activity (UMA) query being issued by the stock market operator. The sharp fall in the company's shares, a 30% decrease to RM16.38, followed by a 40% drop over the past month, has raised questions about possible reasons behind such sudden trading activity.

UMA Query on Rapid Synergy

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad issued the UMA query to Rapid Synergy, seeking clarification on any undisclosed corporate developments, rumors, or other potential factors that could explain the recent trading activity. This move is part of a proactive measure to ensure that investors are equipped with necessary information for making informed investment decisions.

Investor Advisory

Bursa Malaysia has cautioned investors to consider the company's response to the UMA query before making any investment decisions. It has also required Rapid Synergy to promptly respond to specific queries, including ones concerning corporate developments, rumors or reports, and an explanation for the trading activity.

Rapid Synergy's Financial Performance

In its latest financial report for the first quarter ending September 30, Rapid Synergy reported a net profit of RM13.8 million with a revenue of RM7.9 million. The company also recently adjusted its financial year end from December 31 to June 30, effective April 26, 2023. Despite these figures, the market reaction has been starkly negative, reflecting the need for a comprehensive response to the UMA query.