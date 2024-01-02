Putrajaya: Malaysia’s Rising Star in Local Tourism

Emerging as a beacon of local tourism, Putrajaya, Malaysia’s federal administrative center, is drawing in a significant number of tourists, particularly during the school holidays. The city’s strategic location makes it easily accessible from Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Negri Sembilan and offers an array of attractions that cater to all, from parks and lakes to a thrilling climbing sports complex.

A Haven for Holiday-goers

The Climbing Challenge Park, Putrajaya Equestrian Park, Anjung Floria, and Dataran Putra are among the hotspots that have been attracting substantial crowds. Families like Catherine Leong’s are seeking activities that are enjoyable yet mindful of the current flood and Covid-19 situations. They find destinations like Putrajaya an ideal choice for their year-end breaks.

Local Perspectives

Nur Huda Salam, a resident of nearby Dengkil, Selangor, prefers the convenience and variety of activities in Putrajaya. On the other hand, Siti Hajar Maisara, visiting from Kelantan, finds Putrajaya an ideal alternative to her flood-affected hometown.

Boost to Local Economy

The local economy is reaping the benefits of increased patronage. Businesses such as Sisiran Floria, which offers water activities, are reporting a surge in visitors during the holidays. The Putrajaya Equestrian Park has seen a 65% jump in visitors, with many families coming to engage with horses. Muhammad Fakhruddin Kamarul, the park’s executive, points out the educational aspect of these visits, as children learn about the animals and horse-riding.

Complementing the city’s appeal is Le Meridien Putrajaya, which bagged the Luxury Lifestyle Award for Best Luxury Business Hotel. Under the leadership of General Manager Kumar Renoo, the hotel provides exclusive experiences for VIPs and corporate elites, with suite accommodations offering scenic views and a fine dining Chinese restaurant. It forms part of the vibrant IOI Resort City, giving access to the largest mall in Malaysia and various 5-star facilities. The hotel has received prestigious awards, reinforcing its status as a premier destination for business and leisure.

The Putrajaya Marriott Hotel also enhances the city’s allure, offering wellness and fitness amenities such as a spa, gym, and outdoor pool. It provides sightseeing tours and family activities like a bird park, ostrich park, butterfly farm, and deer park. The hotel’s location allows for easy access to various attractions in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, making it an attractive option for tourists.