en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Putrajaya: Malaysia’s Rising Star in Local Tourism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
Putrajaya: Malaysia’s Rising Star in Local Tourism

Emerging as a beacon of local tourism, Putrajaya, Malaysia’s federal administrative center, is drawing in a significant number of tourists, particularly during the school holidays. The city’s strategic location makes it easily accessible from Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Negri Sembilan and offers an array of attractions that cater to all, from parks and lakes to a thrilling climbing sports complex.

A Haven for Holiday-goers

The Climbing Challenge Park, Putrajaya Equestrian Park, Anjung Floria, and Dataran Putra are among the hotspots that have been attracting substantial crowds. Families like Catherine Leong’s are seeking activities that are enjoyable yet mindful of the current flood and Covid-19 situations. They find destinations like Putrajaya an ideal choice for their year-end breaks.

Local Perspectives

Nur Huda Salam, a resident of nearby Dengkil, Selangor, prefers the convenience and variety of activities in Putrajaya. On the other hand, Siti Hajar Maisara, visiting from Kelantan, finds Putrajaya an ideal alternative to her flood-affected hometown.

Boost to Local Economy

The local economy is reaping the benefits of increased patronage. Businesses such as Sisiran Floria, which offers water activities, are reporting a surge in visitors during the holidays. The Putrajaya Equestrian Park has seen a 65% jump in visitors, with many families coming to engage with horses. Muhammad Fakhruddin Kamarul, the park’s executive, points out the educational aspect of these visits, as children learn about the animals and horse-riding.

Complementing the city’s appeal is Le Meridien Putrajaya, which bagged the Luxury Lifestyle Award for Best Luxury Business Hotel. Under the leadership of General Manager Kumar Renoo, the hotel provides exclusive experiences for VIPs and corporate elites, with suite accommodations offering scenic views and a fine dining Chinese restaurant. It forms part of the vibrant IOI Resort City, giving access to the largest mall in Malaysia and various 5-star facilities. The hotel has received prestigious awards, reinforcing its status as a premier destination for business and leisure.

The Putrajaya Marriott Hotel also enhances the city’s allure, offering wellness and fitness amenities such as a spa, gym, and outdoor pool. It provides sightseeing tours and family activities like a bird park, ostrich park, butterfly farm, and deer park. The hotel’s location allows for easy access to various attractions in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, making it an attractive option for tourists.

0
Malaysia Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations

By Salman Khan

IHG Hotels Launches First Crowne Plaza Hotel in Kuala Lumpur: A Blend of Urban Luxury and Tropical Tranquility

By BNN Correspondents

Shah Alam City Council Stands Against Corruption with Integrity Day 2023

By BNN Correspondents

WaterWorld i-City: The Go-to Destination for Malaysian Families

By BNN Correspondents

MTPN Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scams in Malaysia ...
@Business · 4 mins
MTPN Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scams in Malaysia ...
heart comment 0
Boost for Indian Entrepreneurs: Proposed Increase in Funding for Spumi Scheme

By BNN Correspondents

Boost for Indian Entrepreneurs: Proposed Increase in Funding for Spumi Scheme
Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick
Tawau High Court Launches High-Stakes Trial for E-hailing Driver’s Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Tawau High Court Launches High-Stakes Trial for E-hailing Driver's Murder
Berjaya Corporation Berhad: A Tale of Rising Share Prices Amidst Inconsistent Profits

By BNN Correspondents

Berjaya Corporation Berhad: A Tale of Rising Share Prices Amidst Inconsistent Profits
Latest Headlines
World News
Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients
2 mins
Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
3 mins
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
4 mins
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
4 mins
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
4 mins
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
4 mins
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
4 mins
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
4 mins
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
4 mins
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
39 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app