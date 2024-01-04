en English
Automotive

Puspakom Unveils Mobile Inspection Unit Schedule for January 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Puspakom, Malaysia’s leading vehicle inspection company, has announced its mobile inspection unit’s schedule for January 2024. As a part of its ongoing commitment to service accessibility, this initiative is designed to cater to residents of Peninsular Malaysia, with additional off-site testing provisioned for Sabah and Sarawak. The mobile unit, equipped to perform a comprehensive range of inspections, is set to make pit stops in Perak, Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, and Negeri Sembilan.

Moving Beyond Traditional Service Boundaries

The mobile inspection unit’s deployment is an innovative response to the needs of those residing considerable distances from established Puspakom centers. It’s an initiative geared towards service inclusivity and customer convenience, offering routine checks, transfer of ownership verification, voluntary vehicle inspections, and more.

Extending Reach to East Malaysia

While East Malaysia won’t see the arrival of the mobile unit truck – a common sight in the Peninsula, it will not be left out of the service expansion. Puspakom will dispatch staff and equipment to various smaller towns for off-site testing, including Ranau, Kota Belud, Semporna, Kunak, Kapit, Limbang, Lawas, and Marudi.

Streamlined Service Access

In a departure from the usual protocol for branch visits, customers seeking the mobile unit’s services will not need to make an online appointment. They can directly visit the designated locations on the specified dates. The mobile unit will operate from 8am to 6pm, although certain locations, indicated in red on the schedule, will have condensed service hours ending at 1pm. Customers are advised to confirm the schedule before making their journey.

Automotive Malaysia Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

