en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Ponggal Festival: A Celebration of Abundance in Little India, Klang

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Ponggal Festival: A Celebration of Abundance in Little India, Klang

As the sun rises on January 15, the vibrant district of Little India in Klang, Malaysia, will be awash with the colors and scents of Ponggal, the significant Tamil harvest festival. A time-honored celebration, Ponggal is a symphony of traditional rituals that symbolize abundance, prosperity, and new beginnings.

Embracing Traditional Rituals of Ponggal

A key ritual of Ponggal involves boiling milk in a new claypot until it overflows, a potent symbol of prosperity and abundance. This act is a visual representation of the Tamil community’s hope for a future brimming with good health and riches. As K. Manickavasagam, the secretary-general of Malaysia Hindu Sangam, elucidates, the most auspicious times to perform the ritual on the festival day are between 7:00 am and 8:30 am, 10:25 am and 11:52 am, and 2:30 pm and 4:00 pm, with a clear preference for the morning hours. This bias towards dawn bears testament to the festival’s emphasis on new beginnings, a fresh start that embraces the promise of the future.

Beautifying Homes and Preparing the Ponggal Dish

Preparing for Ponggal is a flurry of activity. Homes are meticulously cleaned, and then adorned with items like sugarcane, turmeric plants, and mango leaves, each bearing their own symbolic significance in the Ponggal tradition. Claypots, often featuring vibrant designs, are used to cook a special sweet rice, known as ponggal. This dish, named after the festival itself, is a crucial part of the celebration. Once cooked, the ponggal is offered to the sun, an act of gratitude for the bountiful harvest bestowed upon the community.

Ponggal: A Touchstone of Tamil Culture

Ponggal’s importance extends beyond just a harvest festival. It serves as a cultural touchstone for Tamils, not only in Malaysia but also in various parts of South India, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. As such, the festival is deeply embedded in the Indian community in Malaysia. The celebration of Ponggal in Little India, Klang, is a testament to the Tamil community’s resilience and commitment to preserving their rich cultural heritage, even in the face of modernity.

0
Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malaysia

See more
13 mins ago
Batik Air and KTM Bhd Boost Transport Services for Chinese New Year
In a strategic move that intertwines the festive season’s charm with a pragmatic approach to transportation, Batik Air, under the watchful eye of Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke, has announced an early commencement of flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sibu. The decision, tailored to accommodate those traveling for the Chinese New Year, brings a heartfelt
Batik Air and KTM Bhd Boost Transport Services for Chinese New Year
Pakistan and Malaysia Eye Economic Benefits Through Bilateral Cooperation
5 hours ago
Pakistan and Malaysia Eye Economic Benefits Through Bilateral Cooperation
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
11 hours ago
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
Sultan Nazrin's Game-Changing Ruling for Syariah Lawyers in Perak
13 mins ago
Sultan Nazrin's Game-Changing Ruling for Syariah Lawyers in Perak
MCA President Challenges Proposed Hike in Utilities Service Tax
16 mins ago
MCA President Challenges Proposed Hike in Utilities Service Tax
Malaysian Ringgit Continues to Decline Against US Dollar Amid Positive US CPI Data
3 hours ago
Malaysian Ringgit Continues to Decline Against US Dollar Amid Positive US CPI Data
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
36 seconds
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
1 min
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
2 mins
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
3 mins
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
4 mins
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
Kalen DeBoer Set to Succeed Nick Saban as Alabama's Head Coach
4 mins
Kalen DeBoer Set to Succeed Nick Saban as Alabama's Head Coach
Democrats Launch $140 Million Ad Campaign Against Trump Using Voter Testimonials
4 mins
Democrats Launch $140 Million Ad Campaign Against Trump Using Voter Testimonials
WWE: Kevin Patrick Under Pressure to Improve Commentary Performance
4 mins
WWE: Kevin Patrick Under Pressure to Improve Commentary Performance
Hamstring Injury Casts Doubt on Dewi Lake's Six Nations Participation
5 mins
Hamstring Injury Casts Doubt on Dewi Lake's Six Nations Participation
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app