Education

Politeknik Bagan Datuk Opens: A Milestone for Maritime Technology Education in Malaysia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
Politeknik Bagan Datuk Opens: A Milestone for Maritime Technology Education in Malaysia

After a period of delays and hurdles, the Politeknik Bagan Datuk, a RM175 million construction project, is finally ready to open its doors this month. The inauguration of this state-of-the-art institution marks a significant milestone in the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector of Malaysia. The project, which began on November 3, 2017, and was wrapped up in early October of the preceding year, stands as a testament to the perseverance and strategic problem-solving skills of the Public Works Department (JKR).

The Campus: A Fusion of Technology and Learning

Located on a sprawling 12.14-hectare site in Bagan Datuk, Perak, the campus is a hub of comprehensive facilities. It boasts administrative buildings, workshops, laboratories, lecture theatres, dormitories, and libraries, all designed to provide an ideal learning environment for its students. The institution is expected to accommodate approximately 1,200 students, primarily focusing on studies in the field of maritime technology.

Curriculum: Pioneering Maritime Studies

The polytechnic offers a unique diploma program in naval shipbuilding. It aims to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to make significant contributions to this dynamic sector. Moreover, the institution has ambitious plans for 2024, with the introduction of two new diploma programs: naval architectural technology and naval electrical engineering. These programs will further augment the institution’s commitment to fostering maritime technological prowess in its students.

Anticipation and Hope for the Future

The first cohort for the shipbuilding diploma began their academic journey in 2017 at a temporary campus in Hutan Melintang, Perak. With the inauguration of the permanent campus, students can now look forward to an enriched learning experience. JKR Deputy Director-General Badioezaman Ab Khalik, whose sentiments were conveyed by Suzanna Punari, expressed optimism about the impact of the new institution. He hopes that the Politeknik Bagan Datuk will play a pivotal role in the TVET sector and contribute significantly to the production of a skilled workforce in the country.

Education Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

