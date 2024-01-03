en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Pioneering Malaysia’s First Science Newspaper: The Petri Dish

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Pioneering Malaysia’s First Science Newspaper: The Petri Dish

In a groundbreaking move, Mahaletchumy Arujanan, a reputed biotechnologist, has spearheaded the launch of Malaysia’s inaugural science newspaper, The Petri Dish. This initiative is a significant stride towards bridging the gap between local scientists and the public, fostering an environment that encourages scientific engagement.

Demystifying Science

The Petri Dish, administered by the Malaysian Biotechnology Information Centre (MBIC), is designed to demystify science for the layperson. The motive is to illuminate the myriad scientific achievements of the region and translate them into an accessible format for the general public. Mahaletchumy, the first Malaysian to hold a PhD in science communication, underscores the necessity of acquainting the younger generation with scientific concepts and local stalwarts in the field.

Publication and Distribution

The Petri Dish is published in both online and print formats, with copies disseminated across diverse public locations, including the parliament. Despite grappling with financial hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic, the publication has since rebounded and is on a steady trajectory.

Expanding Horizons

Thanks to the recent backing from the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra), the newspaper has broadened its linguistic reach to include Tamil content. This move is part of a larger strategy to venture into Tamil schools and augment the scientific awareness among this demographic. Mahaletchumy’s vision extends beyond the newspaper. She advocates for wider recognition and integration of science across various government ministries. Her ultimate goal is to enhance the science literacy among Malaysians to counter misinformation and propagate informed decision-making.

0
Education Malaysia Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Marks Milestones, Welcomes New Leadership

By BNN Correspondents

New Performing and Visual Arts Charter High School Approved in Fort Smith

By BNN Correspondents

GITAM Business School's 'Excellence Meet 2024-Kartavya' Aims to Inspire Responsible Businesses

By Dil Bar Irshad

KLH Hyderabad Student Secures Fourth Position in EC-Council's Ethical Hacking Rankings

By Rafia Tasleem

Keeley Canter: A Rising Star Balancing Academics and Athletics ...
@Education · 5 mins
Keeley Canter: A Rising Star Balancing Academics and Athletics ...
heart comment 0
Wilmington College’s Occupational Therapy Program Reaches Milestone with ACOTE Accreditation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Wilmington College's Occupational Therapy Program Reaches Milestone with ACOTE Accreditation
Madera South High School’s Power Mechanics Program Earns Prestigious AED Accreditation

By BNN Correspondents

Madera South High School's Power Mechanics Program Earns Prestigious AED Accreditation
Texas School District Implements Mandatory Clear Backpack Policy

By Waqas Arain

Texas School District Implements Mandatory Clear Backpack Policy
Teenager Fatally Shot in Carlsbad: Community Rallies in Response

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Teenager Fatally Shot in Carlsbad: Community Rallies in Response
Latest Headlines
World News
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
11 seconds
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
12 seconds
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
15 seconds
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
20 seconds
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
24 seconds
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
26 seconds
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
33 seconds
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
33 seconds
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
41 seconds
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
42 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app