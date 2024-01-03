Pioneering Malaysia’s First Science Newspaper: The Petri Dish

In a groundbreaking move, Mahaletchumy Arujanan, a reputed biotechnologist, has spearheaded the launch of Malaysia’s inaugural science newspaper, The Petri Dish. This initiative is a significant stride towards bridging the gap between local scientists and the public, fostering an environment that encourages scientific engagement.

Demystifying Science

The Petri Dish, administered by the Malaysian Biotechnology Information Centre (MBIC), is designed to demystify science for the layperson. The motive is to illuminate the myriad scientific achievements of the region and translate them into an accessible format for the general public. Mahaletchumy, the first Malaysian to hold a PhD in science communication, underscores the necessity of acquainting the younger generation with scientific concepts and local stalwarts in the field.

Publication and Distribution

The Petri Dish is published in both online and print formats, with copies disseminated across diverse public locations, including the parliament. Despite grappling with financial hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic, the publication has since rebounded and is on a steady trajectory.

Expanding Horizons

Thanks to the recent backing from the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra), the newspaper has broadened its linguistic reach to include Tamil content. This move is part of a larger strategy to venture into Tamil schools and augment the scientific awareness among this demographic. Mahaletchumy’s vision extends beyond the newspaper. She advocates for wider recognition and integration of science across various government ministries. Her ultimate goal is to enhance the science literacy among Malaysians to counter misinformation and propagate informed decision-making.