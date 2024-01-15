Philippines Accelerates ICT Collaboration with Malaysia and Local Telecoms

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) of the Philippines has intensified its collaboration with Malaysia in the field of information and communications technology (ICT). This move, detailed on January 15, sees the progress of discussions between representatives of the two countries, focusing on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that spans key areas like connectivity, digital government, emerging technologies, and cybersecurity.

Strengthening ASEAN ICT Synergy

The meeting witnessed the presence of the Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines, H.E. Dato' Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, alongside officials from both nations. Facilitated by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the partnership draws strength from the mutual benefits of being part of ASEAN and the BIMP-EAGA. The dialogue also highlighted the growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and financial technology (FinTech). The Philippine delegation included DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy, Undersecretary Paul Joseph Mercado, Assistant Secretary Ma. Teresa Camba, and Cybersecurity Director Jose Carlos Reyes. Representing Malaysia were Deputy Chief of Mission Mohd Fareed Zakaria, Counsellor Nadhirah Mohammad Zanudin, and Trade Commissioner Inta Zalani.

Philippine Telecoms Collaboration

In a parallel development, Philippine telecom companies Converge ICT Solutions and DITO Telecommunity signed a Master Facilities Provisioning Agreement (MFPA) to share select terrestrial and submarine fibre-optic cable assets. This strategic move aims to enhance Converge’s fibre services and fortify DITO’s mobile services. The collaboration promises to expand coverage, increase redundancy, and create savings from raised operational efficiencies and reduced capex requirements.

Network Expansion and Enhanced Services

Converge’s fibre assets currently span 682,000 fibre kilometres across the Philippines, passing over 16.7 million homes, while DITO Telecommunity’s 4G/5G mobile network covers over 80% of the population in over 850 cities and municipalities, with over 9.5 million activated subscribers. This collaboration lays the groundwork for a resource exchange arrangement aimed at strengthening networks, expanding coverage, and increasing redundancy, thereby promising a better customer experience for clients of both companies.

These developments in the digital landscape of the Philippines and its partnership with Malaysia exemplify the dynamic interplay and growth of the ICT sector in the ASEAN region. As digital economies evolve, such partnerships carry the potential to redefine the future of connectivity and digital governance, promising a brighter and more connected future.