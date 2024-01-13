Petronas Gears Up for 50th Anniversary Celebrations: A Nod to Community and Media

As the dawn of a significant milestone approaches, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), Malaysia’s national oil and gas company, plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary with an array of community appreciation events. The announcement was made during the Petronas Media Kuching dinner event, a grand affair graced by prominent figures such as Ronnie Teo, the chairman of the Kuching Division Journalist Association, and Samuel Simon, the director of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit.

Unveiling the Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Intended to be a year-long festivity, the golden jubilee celebration will encompass a variety of events, each designed as a token of appreciation for the relentless support and encouragement received from the Malaysian community and media. The series of events is expected to galvanize the bond between the company, the community, and the media, reinforcing a relationship that has been nurtured over five decades.

Acknowledging the Pillars of Support

Jalina Joheng, the head of Media Communications at Petronas, took center stage at the dinner event to express her gratitude towards the media. By recognizing their indispensable role in disseminating information about the company’s initiatives and achievements, Jalina underscored the media’s significant contribution to enhancing Petronas’s reputation and guiding its growth.

Fostering Continued Collaboration

Having stepped into her role following Azman Ibrahim’s retirement, Jalina, with her background in journalism, is no stranger to the importance of a symbiotic relationship with the media. She emphasized the need for continued collaboration and extended an early Chinese New Year wish to the media fraternity. By doing so, she not only spotlighted Petronas’s commitment to maintaining strong, positive relationships but also underscored the company’s appreciation for the diverse cultural fabric of the Malaysian community.