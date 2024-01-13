en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Petronas Gears Up for 50th Anniversary Celebrations: A Nod to Community and Media

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
Petronas Gears Up for 50th Anniversary Celebrations: A Nod to Community and Media

As the dawn of a significant milestone approaches, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), Malaysia’s national oil and gas company, plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary with an array of community appreciation events. The announcement was made during the Petronas Media Kuching dinner event, a grand affair graced by prominent figures such as Ronnie Teo, the chairman of the Kuching Division Journalist Association, and Samuel Simon, the director of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit.

Unveiling the Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Intended to be a year-long festivity, the golden jubilee celebration will encompass a variety of events, each designed as a token of appreciation for the relentless support and encouragement received from the Malaysian community and media. The series of events is expected to galvanize the bond between the company, the community, and the media, reinforcing a relationship that has been nurtured over five decades.

Acknowledging the Pillars of Support

Jalina Joheng, the head of Media Communications at Petronas, took center stage at the dinner event to express her gratitude towards the media. By recognizing their indispensable role in disseminating information about the company’s initiatives and achievements, Jalina underscored the media’s significant contribution to enhancing Petronas’s reputation and guiding its growth.

Fostering Continued Collaboration

Having stepped into her role following Azman Ibrahim’s retirement, Jalina, with her background in journalism, is no stranger to the importance of a symbiotic relationship with the media. She emphasized the need for continued collaboration and extended an early Chinese New Year wish to the media fraternity. By doing so, she not only spotlighted Petronas’s commitment to maintaining strong, positive relationships but also underscored the company’s appreciation for the diverse cultural fabric of the Malaysian community.

0
Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Global Lender to Slash Workforce by 20,000 Amid Financial Struggles
In a major shakeup in the financial sector, a leading global lender has announced plans to slash its workforce by an astounding 20,000 employees over the next four years. This drastic reduction, representing a significant chunk of its current 239,000-strong workforce, is a response to what the institution has described as a ‘disappointing’ financial quarter.
Global Lender to Slash Workforce by 20,000 Amid Financial Struggles
Mombasa Port Welcomes First Vessel from Korea Marine Transport Container Line
8 mins ago
Mombasa Port Welcomes First Vessel from Korea Marine Transport Container Line
6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge
9 mins ago
6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge
Deutsche Bank Explores M&A Opportunities to Bolster Growth
2 mins ago
Deutsche Bank Explores M&A Opportunities to Bolster Growth
Sector Economic Performance Decline: Unraveling the Implications for National Economy
4 mins ago
Sector Economic Performance Decline: Unraveling the Implications for National Economy
Lagos Court Contemplates Imprisonment for Alleged Disobedience of Judicial Order
8 mins ago
Lagos Court Contemplates Imprisonment for Alleged Disobedience of Judicial Order
Latest Headlines
World News
Denver Nuggets' Coach Reflects on High-Scoring NBA Season and Upcoming Challenges
55 seconds
Denver Nuggets' Coach Reflects on High-Scoring NBA Season and Upcoming Challenges
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
1 min
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
2 mins
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
2 mins
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
3 mins
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
4 mins
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
4 mins
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
4 mins
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
5 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app