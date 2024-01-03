Petronas Foundation Donates Essential Aid Packages to Pahang Flood Victims

In the face of recent flooding that has affected approximately 1,300 citizens of Pahang, Malaysia, the Petronas Foundation has stepped forward with essential aid packages valued at RM450,000. This generous donation is a significant gesture of solidarity from one of Malaysia’s prominent organizations, reaching out to assist those most affected by this natural disaster.

Unveiling the ‘Prihatin’ Packages

The aid comes in the form of ‘Prihatin’ packages, each containing RM300 worth of essential items. This thoughtful and practical assistance is expected to provide immediate relief to flood victims, easing their burden in these challenging times. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, a key figure in the Pahang government, expressed his gratitude for this vital support.

Aid Distribution and Additional Support

The distribution of these packages will be managed by the Disaster Control Centre (PKOB). In addition to the essential items, Petronas has also donated RM10,000 in fuel. This contribution is intended to support the authorities actively involved in the emergency evacuation of flood victims, ensuring their operations can continue without disruption.

A Ceremony of Gratitude and Solidarity

The aid presentation ceremony took place at Wisma Sri Pahang, marking an occasion of unity and mutual support. Officials from both the Pahang government and the Petronas Foundation were present, standing together in the face of adversity. Above all, it is a testament to the resilience of the Pahang community and the broader Malaysian society, demonstrating that even in the wake of a disaster, there can be hope and compassion.