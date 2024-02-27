Perlis Arts Festival 2024 Aims for Malaysia Book of Records with 'Garam Belacan' Creation

In a vibrant tapestry of culture and culinary arts, the upcoming Perlis Arts Festival (PAT) 2024 has set its sights on a unique and ambitious goal. During a recent episode of the 'Apa Khabar Malaysia' talk show on BERNAMA TV, it was revealed that the festival plans to bring together 1,000 participants from various ethnic backgrounds to create Perlis 'garam belacan' (shrimp paste), aiming for a place in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR). This endeavor is not just about setting a record; it's a celebration of Malaysia's rich cultural diversity and culinary heritage, orchestrated by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in collaboration with the Perlis State Government.

Challenges and Community Engagement

According to the announcement, the festival, now in its 12th iteration, will introduce 8 to 10 challenges for participants, adding a competitive and engaging twist to the event. The focus, however, remains on fostering unity and showcasing the cultural tapestry of Malaysia. The Perlis Arts Festival 2024 is a meticulously planned event, with significant collaboration from the 15 state constituencies in Perlis, all coordinated by the Arau Parliamentary Office. This coordination underscores the festival's commitment to community involvement and cultural representation.

A Culinary Record with a Dash of Unity

The highlight of PAT 2024, making 'garam belacan' with 1,000 participants, is a testament to the festival's innovative approach to cultural celebration. This activity is not just about cooking; it's an emblem of unity, bringing together people from different ethnicities to achieve a common goal. The attempt to set a record in the MBOR is a powerful statement on the festival's broader aspirations to celebrate and preserve Malaysia's culinary heritage while promoting social cohesion.

Feasting Together: A Symbol of Harmony

The festival's grand finale on March 3 promises a communal feast, 'kenduri rakyat', featuring Perlis-style 'asam pedas' dishes. This event, prepared in cooperation with the 15 state constituencies, symbolizes the essence of PAT 2024 - unity through diversity. The communal feast not only serves as a culinary delight but also as a platform for people of different backgrounds to come together, share experiences, and celebrate their shared heritage and differences alike.