PERBEKAL’s Cultural Exchange Tour of Borneo: Fostering Bonds and Understanding in Sibu and Kuching

The Kampong Lambak Youth Association (PERBEKAL) embarked on a cultural exchange tour of Borneo, commencing on December 28, 2023, and found warm receptions awaiting them in the Sarawakian cities of Sibu and Kuching. The tour, an embodiment of the association’s commitment to promoting community ties and cultural exchange, was marked with a series of memorable events and activities that resonated with the true spirit of Borneo.

Welcoming Ceremony in Sibu

In Sibu, PERBEKAL was greeted by the Persatuan Melanau Sibu (PMS) with traditional dance performances and a taste of the local cuisine. The welcome was further elevated by speeches delivered by PERBEKAL President Pengiran Haji Nordin bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud and Kuching Volunteer Organisation (PSK) Sibu Chairman Haji Abdul Karim bin Keprawi. An exchange of souvenirs was also part of the ceremony, symbolizing the budding friendship and camaraderie between the visiting association and their hosts.

An Insightful Journey in Kuching

As the delegation proceeded to Kuching, they were welcomed by several local dignitaries including PSK Chairperson Zakiah binti Ahmat, the chairpersons of Kuching Unity Recreation Club, and Kampung Santubong. The 40-member group, including PERBEKAL’s vice presidents and the chairperson of the PERBEKAL Women Bureau, took the opportunity to explore various historical sites. A notable stop was the Sultan Tengah Mausoleum, a site that offered them a glimpse into the rich history of Borneo.

Cultural Exchange and Community Engagement

Enhancing their cultural understanding further, the group visited a local kek lapis (layer cake) business, a quintessential part of Sarawakian cuisine and culture. Engaging in activities with non-governmental organizations, the group displayed an earnest interest in understanding the local community’s lifestyle and challenges. The tour, thus, provided an avenue for PERBEKAL to establish connections and foster relations with the communities of Sibu and Kuching.