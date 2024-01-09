en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

PERBEKAL’s Cultural Exchange Tour of Borneo: Fostering Bonds and Understanding in Sibu and Kuching

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
PERBEKAL’s Cultural Exchange Tour of Borneo: Fostering Bonds and Understanding in Sibu and Kuching

The Kampong Lambak Youth Association (PERBEKAL) embarked on a cultural exchange tour of Borneo, commencing on December 28, 2023, and found warm receptions awaiting them in the Sarawakian cities of Sibu and Kuching. The tour, an embodiment of the association’s commitment to promoting community ties and cultural exchange, was marked with a series of memorable events and activities that resonated with the true spirit of Borneo.

Welcoming Ceremony in Sibu

In Sibu, PERBEKAL was greeted by the Persatuan Melanau Sibu (PMS) with traditional dance performances and a taste of the local cuisine. The welcome was further elevated by speeches delivered by PERBEKAL President Pengiran Haji Nordin bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud and Kuching Volunteer Organisation (PSK) Sibu Chairman Haji Abdul Karim bin Keprawi. An exchange of souvenirs was also part of the ceremony, symbolizing the budding friendship and camaraderie between the visiting association and their hosts.

An Insightful Journey in Kuching

As the delegation proceeded to Kuching, they were welcomed by several local dignitaries including PSK Chairperson Zakiah binti Ahmat, the chairpersons of Kuching Unity Recreation Club, and Kampung Santubong. The 40-member group, including PERBEKAL’s vice presidents and the chairperson of the PERBEKAL Women Bureau, took the opportunity to explore various historical sites. A notable stop was the Sultan Tengah Mausoleum, a site that offered them a glimpse into the rich history of Borneo.

Cultural Exchange and Community Engagement

Enhancing their cultural understanding further, the group visited a local kek lapis (layer cake) business, a quintessential part of Sarawakian cuisine and culture. Engaging in activities with non-governmental organizations, the group displayed an earnest interest in understanding the local community’s lifestyle and challenges. The tour, thus, provided an avenue for PERBEKAL to establish connections and foster relations with the communities of Sibu and Kuching.

0
Malaysia Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malaysia

See more
48 mins ago
Rapid Synergy's Share Price Plunge Prompts UMA Query from Bursa Malaysia
On Bursa Malaysia, industrial mould manufacturer Rapid Synergy Bhd has faced a significant plunge in its stock price, leading to an unusual market activity (UMA) query being issued by the stock market operator. The sharp fall in the company’s shares, a 30% decrease to RM16.38, followed by a 40% drop over the past month, has
Rapid Synergy's Share Price Plunge Prompts UMA Query from Bursa Malaysia
The Makeover Guys and CelcomDigi: Revolutionizing Home Renovation and Connectivity in Malaysia
6 hours ago
The Makeover Guys and CelcomDigi: Revolutionizing Home Renovation and Connectivity in Malaysia
Singapore's Prime Minister to Attend Key Ceremony in Johor, Strengthening Economic and Transportation Collaboration
8 hours ago
Singapore's Prime Minister to Attend Key Ceremony in Johor, Strengthening Economic and Transportation Collaboration
TBP and CMA CGM Revolutionize Shipping with New Green Logistics Solution in Melaka
4 hours ago
TBP and CMA CGM Revolutionize Shipping with New Green Logistics Solution in Melaka
Hajiji Noor Rejects Moves to Destabilize Malaysian Government, Supports Anwar Ibrahim
5 hours ago
Hajiji Noor Rejects Moves to Destabilize Malaysian Government, Supports Anwar Ibrahim
Obscene Images Found in Preacher Ebit Lew's Phone Amid Trial
5 hours ago
Obscene Images Found in Preacher Ebit Lew's Phone Amid Trial
Latest Headlines
World News
Barbados Cabinet Reshuffle: New Faces Pledge to Propel Growth
39 seconds
Barbados Cabinet Reshuffle: New Faces Pledge to Propel Growth
Sub-postmasters Prosecuted During Sir Keir Starmer's Tenure as CPS Head
44 seconds
Sub-postmasters Prosecuted During Sir Keir Starmer's Tenure as CPS Head
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf
4 mins
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf
South Africa to Challenge Israel at ICJ Over Gaza Genocide Claims
5 mins
South Africa to Challenge Israel at ICJ Over Gaza Genocide Claims
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
5 mins
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
6 mins
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
6 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
7 mins
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
8 mins
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
4 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
4 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
6 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
8 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
8 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
8 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
8 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
8 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app