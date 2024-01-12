Perak, Malaysia: A New Dawn in Tourism with Visit Perak Year 2024

As the clock ticks towards the launch of Visit Perak Year 2024, the Malaysian state of Perak is bustling with anticipation. Known for its lush landscapes, historical landmarks, and captivating attractions, Perak is now set to enhance its tourism appeal with a series of new developments. From the first Hard Rock Cafe in Ipoh to a dinosaur park and a Silverlakes Village Outlet, the state is pulling out all stops to make 2024 an unforgettable year for tourists, both local and international.

A New Chapter in Perak’s Tourism

The state capital, Ipoh, endowed with a vibrant night scene, scrumptious street food, and heritage sites, is primed to retain tourists for extended stays. Coupled with the proximity of other attractions such as Kellie’s Castle, extreme sports venues, the Tanjung Tualang Tin Dredge, and Taiping, visitors have a plethora of options to explore, all within a short drive from Ipoh.

Expanding the Horizons

Not restricting itself to the confines of the city, Perak’s tourism drive extends to destinations farther afield. The Royal Belum Rainforest, Teluk Intan, and Pangkor are notable mentions, each offering unique experiences to their visitors. Whether it’s the serene beauty of the rainforest, the architectural marvels of Teluk Intan, or the tranquil beaches of Pangkor, Perak promises to cater to the discerning preferences of every tourist.

Future-Proofing Perak’s Tourism Industry

Perak’s ambitious tourism drive doesn’t end here. Plans are underway for the development of additional attractions such as a virtual reality entertainment center and a large-scale ice and snow-themed park. Moreover, capitalizing on Ipoh’s recognition as a ‘Music City’ by UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network, the state is considering the establishment of a venue for large-scale performances. These initiatives not only aim at attracting more visitors but also aim at boosting the local economy, creating jobs, and promoting Perak’s rich culture and heritage.

One of the most recent additions to Perak’s growing list of attractions is Tasik Cermin 2, an ecotourism destination developed in collaboration with Majuperak Holdings Berhad and Sabah Tea Garden. With the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture officiating the opening ceremony, the commitment to making Perak a preferred tourist destination is evident. The unique experience offered to visitors and the increasing popularity of the site bear testimony to the state’s vibrant tourism landscape. Furthermore, the low-carbon boat concept and environmental sustainability agenda underline Perak’s commitment to responsible tourism.