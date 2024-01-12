en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Perak, Malaysia: A New Dawn in Tourism with Visit Perak Year 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Perak, Malaysia: A New Dawn in Tourism with Visit Perak Year 2024

As the clock ticks towards the launch of Visit Perak Year 2024, the Malaysian state of Perak is bustling with anticipation. Known for its lush landscapes, historical landmarks, and captivating attractions, Perak is now set to enhance its tourism appeal with a series of new developments. From the first Hard Rock Cafe in Ipoh to a dinosaur park and a Silverlakes Village Outlet, the state is pulling out all stops to make 2024 an unforgettable year for tourists, both local and international.

A New Chapter in Perak’s Tourism

The state capital, Ipoh, endowed with a vibrant night scene, scrumptious street food, and heritage sites, is primed to retain tourists for extended stays. Coupled with the proximity of other attractions such as Kellie’s Castle, extreme sports venues, the Tanjung Tualang Tin Dredge, and Taiping, visitors have a plethora of options to explore, all within a short drive from Ipoh.

Expanding the Horizons

Not restricting itself to the confines of the city, Perak’s tourism drive extends to destinations farther afield. The Royal Belum Rainforest, Teluk Intan, and Pangkor are notable mentions, each offering unique experiences to their visitors. Whether it’s the serene beauty of the rainforest, the architectural marvels of Teluk Intan, or the tranquil beaches of Pangkor, Perak promises to cater to the discerning preferences of every tourist.

Future-Proofing Perak’s Tourism Industry

Perak’s ambitious tourism drive doesn’t end here. Plans are underway for the development of additional attractions such as a virtual reality entertainment center and a large-scale ice and snow-themed park. Moreover, capitalizing on Ipoh’s recognition as a ‘Music City’ by UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network, the state is considering the establishment of a venue for large-scale performances. These initiatives not only aim at attracting more visitors but also aim at boosting the local economy, creating jobs, and promoting Perak’s rich culture and heritage.

One of the most recent additions to Perak’s growing list of attractions is Tasik Cermin 2, an ecotourism destination developed in collaboration with Majuperak Holdings Berhad and Sabah Tea Garden. With the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture officiating the opening ceremony, the commitment to making Perak a preferred tourist destination is evident. The unique experience offered to visitors and the increasing popularity of the site bear testimony to the state’s vibrant tourism landscape. Furthermore, the low-carbon boat concept and environmental sustainability agenda underline Perak’s commitment to responsible tourism.

0
Malaysia Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malaysia

See more
1 min ago
Ponggal Festival: A Celebration of Abundance in Little India, Klang
As the sun rises on January 15, the vibrant district of Little India in Klang, Malaysia, will be awash with the colors and scents of Ponggal, the significant Tamil harvest festival. A time-honored celebration, Ponggal is a symphony of traditional rituals that symbolize abundance, prosperity, and new beginnings. Embracing Traditional Rituals of Ponggal A key
Ponggal Festival: A Celebration of Abundance in Little India, Klang
Malaysian Ringgit Continues to Decline Against US Dollar Amid Positive US CPI Data
3 hours ago
Malaysian Ringgit Continues to Decline Against US Dollar Amid Positive US CPI Data
Pakistan and Malaysia Eye Economic Benefits Through Bilateral Cooperation
5 hours ago
Pakistan and Malaysia Eye Economic Benefits Through Bilateral Cooperation
Batik Air and KTM Bhd Boost Transport Services for Chinese New Year
13 mins ago
Batik Air and KTM Bhd Boost Transport Services for Chinese New Year
Sultan Nazrin's Game-Changing Ruling for Syariah Lawyers in Perak
14 mins ago
Sultan Nazrin's Game-Changing Ruling for Syariah Lawyers in Perak
MCA President Challenges Proposed Hike in Utilities Service Tax
16 mins ago
MCA President Challenges Proposed Hike in Utilities Service Tax
Latest Headlines
World News
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
11 seconds
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
15 seconds
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
1 min
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
1 min
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
3 mins
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
4 mins
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
4 mins
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
Kalen DeBoer Set to Succeed Nick Saban as Alabama's Head Coach
4 mins
Kalen DeBoer Set to Succeed Nick Saban as Alabama's Head Coach
Democrats Launch $140 Million Ad Campaign Against Trump Using Voter Testimonials
4 mins
Democrats Launch $140 Million Ad Campaign Against Trump Using Voter Testimonials
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app