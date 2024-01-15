Penang’s Chief Minister Highlights Need for Buyers of Recycled Water to Address Water Supply Issues

In a recent event unveiling the potential of water recycling to address Penang’s water supply issues, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow underscored the importance of finding buyers for recycled water. The event followed a proposal from Charles Anthony Santiago, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman, championing recycled water as a solution to the region’s water problems.

Securing Buyers: The Key to Success

Chow emphasized that securing consumers, particularly factories, is crucial for the success of this water recycling initiative. The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indah Water Consortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) to explore recycling IWK’s water for reuse by the manufacturing sector. This collaboration aims to provide a sustainable water supply while curbing shortages in the process.

Water Supply Disruptions and Rebate Requests

Chow also highlighted that the state government has yet to receive any official requests for rebates from consumers affected by the recent scheduled water supply disruptions in Penang. The disruptions, which affected some 590,000 consumers statewide, were the result of necessary repair works at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant and other related works at 22 different locations across Penang. Despite the inconvenience, the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) confirmed that the water supply was fully restored by 6 am on the previous Sunday.

Appreciating Water: A Lesson from Disruptions

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the people of Penang could appreciate water more after experiencing the recent disruptions. He concluded by stating that any changes to the water bill would only be considered after receiving official requests from affected consumers. The state government is currently awaiting these requests before deciding the next course of action.