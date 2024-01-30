Penampang Drug Bust: Couple and Associate Nabbed; Motorcycle Theft Ring Dismantled

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking in Penampang, a couple and their associate were arrested, yielding a massive haul of methamphetamine, also known as syabu, and other drugs. The operation unfolded on January 25th when an individual was detained in his car with smaller quantities of syabu and marijuana. His confession led the authorities to his accomplices and a larger stash of drugs at their residence.

Arrests and Seizures

The first suspect was nabbed in Kampung Nambazan with crystal and dried substances believed to be syabu and cannabis. Upon interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in drug dealing and tipped off the police about his friend, Eric. Acting on this information, the police conducted a raid at a luxury condominium on Jalan Damai, Luyang. Amidst a scuffle, Eric and his partner were arrested, and a significant quantity of drugs were unearthed.

The Drug Haul

The total weight of the seized drugs is estimated to be around 6.43kg, with an approximate street value of RM292,150. The quantity is sufficient to cater to the addiction of more than 10,000 users. In addition to the drugs, vehicles were also confiscated during the operation.

Investigation and Charges

All the arrested individuals tested positive for various drugs, including ketamine. They are now under investigation as per the provisions of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. If convicted, they face severe penalties under the law.

Moreover, the operation led to the takedown of the 'Jun Jun Gang' in Ketiau, Putatan. This led to the arrest of three individuals involved in motorcycle theft and dismantling. The arrests resolved five pending cases in the district, with three stolen motorcycles valued at RM30,000 being recovered. One of the gang members has a previous criminal record, and all three tested positive for syabu. The search continues for the remaining stolen motorcycle parts.