Business

PBA Holdings Bhd Shares Surge, Coinciding with Announcement of Future Agreement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
PBA Holdings Bhd Shares Surge, Coinciding with Announcement of Future Agreement

PBA Holdings Bhd, the operator of Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP), has witnessed a significant surge in its stock value, reaching an all-time high since its listing. The shares peaked at RM1.89 during the trading session, closing at RM1.81, an increase of 23.97%. This upsurge in stock value resulted in a market capitalization of RM483.65 million, with 12.24 million shares traded, placing the company among the top gainers on Bursa Malaysia.

Market Performance and Future Plans

This financial performance coincided with an announcement by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow about a future agreement with Perak on the Sungai Perak water scheme set for 2024. This key plan, part of the Penang Water Contingency Plan 2030, aims to supply Penang with 700 million litres of water per day and necessitates an investment of RM1.18 billion to boost Penang’s water supply capacity.

Upcoming Challenges

Notably, Penang is scheduled to undergo a four-day water cut affecting most of the state, and there has been a proposal to SPAN to adjust domestic water tariffs to ensure sustainability. Despite the positive revenue growth reported by PBA Holdings, with a 25.97% increase year-on-year to RM114.31 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023, the company’s net profit dropped by 18.38% to RM36.76 million. This decrease was attributed to increased operating expenses and finance costs.

Dividend Declaration

PBA Holdings declared a dividend of 1.75 sen per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The firm’s financial performance and its plans for future investment underscore the company’s commitment to its shareholders and its confidence in the upcoming Sungai Perak water scheme. This ambitious scheme is set to enhance Penang’s water supply capacity, a crucial move in the face of the scheduled water cut.

Business Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

