Business

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur Hikes Parking Rates by 33%, Encourages Use of Public Transit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Pavilion Kuala Lumpur Hikes Parking Rates by 33%, Encourages Use of Public Transit

As of January 1, 2024, shoppers in Kuala Lumpur will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets when parking at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Edisijuta Parking Sdn Bhd has announced a 33% hike in the hourly parking rate, which has been increased from RM3 to RM4. This price adjustment is applicable throughout the week, including weekdays, weekends, and public holidays.

Parking Fee Restructure

The daily maximum parking fee has felt the sting of this increase as well, as it rose from RM30 to RM40. Alongside, the evening parking fee, applicable from 5pm to 7am, has seen a bump up from RM8 to RM10 per entry. However, the weekend parking scenario sees a more significant change, as the per-entry rate option has been entirely done away with. This means parking will now be charged at the hourly rate, right up to the daily maximum rate.

Penalties and EV Charging Rates

Penalties for lost tickets have doubled, surging from RM50 to RM100. However, there’s a silver lining for those who park illegally – the clamp release fee remains steady at RM100. In a bid to cater to the increasing number of electric vehicles on the road, Pavilion KL offers 12 EV charging points. These include Tesla Superchargers priced at RM1.25 per kWh, with idle fees going up to RM4 per minute, and Shell Recharge x ParkEasy EV stations priced at RM1.50 per kWh for DC and RM1.00 per kWh for AC chargers.

Alternative Parking and Transportation Options

For those willing to explore other options, ChargEV at Berjaya Times Square provides a free quick charge with its 320kW DC Chargers. Furthermore, to encourage the use of public transportation and alleviate the parking fee burden, a MyCity Pass is available for RM5 per day. This pass provides unlimited rides on various transit systems and is exclusive to Malaysians.

Business Malaysia Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

