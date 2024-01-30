Pardons Board to Announce Decision on Najib Razak's Royal Pardon Request

Intense anticipation surrounds the Pardons Board of Kuala Lumpur as it readies to issue an official statement, according to Federal Territories Minister, Dr. Zaliha Mustafa. The focus of this anticipation is the board's decision pertaining to the royal pardon application of former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Najib Razak's Pardon Bid and Current Conviction

Najib Razak is currently serving a 12-year sentence for criminal breach of trust, power abuse, and money laundering, related to the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a key component in the larger 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal. His application for a pardon was filed on September 2, 2022, days after he began his jail term at the Kajang prison.

Pardons Board: A Brief Overview

The Pardons Board, unique to each state within Malaysia, comprises various officials including the attorney-general, the chief minister or menteri besar, and up to three additional members appointed by the King or state ruler. In the Federal Territories, these appointments are made by the King. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was previously a part of the Federal Territories Pardons Board. However, he assured that his involvement did not pose a conflict of interest as the final decision rests with the Agong.

Dr. Zaliha's Role and the Anticipated Statement

Dr. Zaliha, having assumed the position of federal territories minister in a Cabinet reshuffle last December, has become a member of the Pardons Board. Though she confirmed her presence at the meeting, she remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the deliberations, especially about whether Najib's case was discussed. The official statement, which is expected to come soon, will provide the much-needed clarity on this matter.

The decision of the Pardons Board, whether in favor of Najib or otherwise, will have a significant impact on the political landscape of Malaysia. As such, all eyes are now on the board and its impending official statement.